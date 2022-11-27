Cooper didn’t throw any passes Friday night in Rose Stadium, but gave Joaquin more ground action than it could handle as Cooper bulldozed its way into the UIL Texas State Champion 2A quarterfinals with a 33-11 win over the Rams on Friday in Tyler.
Both offenses were quiet in the first half with only a touchdown and field goal scored, but after the halftime talks came out scoring in the later half.
The Bulldogs, however, scored more with 12 points in the third quarter and another 14 points in the final period.
The Rams added a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final stanza.
Quarterback Colin Ingram was again a standout on the offense while his brother Canon Ingram accounted for seven solo tackles on defense.
Colin Ingram rushed for 170 yards on 13 carries for an average of a little over 13 yards per carry.
He scored two of the Bulldogs five touchdowns and had a long run of 56 yards on the night.
Adryean Finney-Mapps accounted for two touchdowns in th win. He rushed for 90 yards on 11 carries for 8.2 yards per carry. He had a long run of 54 yards.
Canon Ingram accounted for one touchdown on his 15 carries for 60 yards.
In addition to Canon Igram’s solo tackles, he was in on five other tackles.
Denver Wood, Joshua Bridges and Keywine Denson were all three in on seven assisted tackles, while Colin Ingram, Seth Goodson and Zachary Helms were in on six assists each.
Jackson Fogelberg got to the Joaquin quarterback for a loss on a solo tackle and Goodson grabbed the lone interception of the night.
The Bulldogs improved to 13-0, while the Rams ended their season at 9-3.
The Bulldogs will face the Timpson Bears on Friday at Lindale Stadium in a game set for 7 p.m.
It will be a battle of two undefeated teams as both the Bulldogs and Bears sport 13-0 records.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
