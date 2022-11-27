colin ingram aotw

NAME: 

Colin Ingram

SCHOOL: 

Cooper

YEAR: Junior

STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/31: Ingram was his team’s go-to option last week in the Bulldogs’ win against Boles. He finished with a game-high 19 points, half of which came in a big second quarter that helped the Bulldogs pull away.

Cooper didn’t throw any passes Friday night in Rose Stadium, but gave Joaquin more ground action than it could handle as Cooper bulldozed its way into the UIL Texas State Champion 2A quarterfinals with a 33-11 win over the Rams on Friday in Tyler.

Both offenses were quiet in the first half with only a touchdown and field goal scored, but after the halftime talks came out scoring in the later half.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

