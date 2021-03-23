The PJC Dragons basketball team took the first lead of the game Monday against Trinity Valley. Unfortunately, not much went right for the Dragons after that, as they fell 85-58.
Throughout the game, the Trinity Valley Cardinals — the 12th-ranked team in the National Junior College Athletic Association — had their way with the Dragons, scoring efficiently on offense and effectively silencing the Dragons on the other end of the court.
After Dragon Kejaun Frager scored five points on his team’s first two possessions, the Dragons hit a brick wall, only scoring five more points over the next roughly eight minutes of action.
PJC head coach Bill Foy credited the Trinity Valley defense, but said there was definitely more his team could have been doing to put points on the board.
“I don’t know how to get them to translate what we do in practice into the games,” Foy said.
One of the problems Foy pointed to was his team’s tendency to settle for jump shots, as well as poor ball security that led to several steals and easy fast break points for the Cardinals.
Midway through the first half, Frager would cut the Trinity Valley lead down to two points, at 18-16, with a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers. That would be as close as the Dragons would get for the remainder of the game, however.
“(Frager) had a good first half,” Foy said of the Maryland native. “He made some shots and made some big plays for us there.”
Headed into the halftime break, the Dragons trailed the Cardinals 46-29.
The Dragons were unable to mount any kind of comeback attempt in the second half, though PJC’s Tim Moore brought the fans in attendance to their feet with a pair of highlight-reel dunks.
Da’May Jones and Frager led their team in double figures, scoring 14 and 12 respectively. Tyrone Woods Jr. scored nine, Donivon Peoples scored seven, Tim Moore Jr. finished with six, Kevon Freeman and Preston Aymund each finished with four points and Tavion Carroll chipped in with a pair each.
