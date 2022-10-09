On Friday night, visitors supporting the North Lamar Pantherettes and the Paris Lady Wildcats poured into the Paris High gym to witness a district rivalry and crosstown showdown for volleyball.
The crowd cheered on the girls as the first set started, and the Pantherettes found a groove early, scoring 9 straight points before Paris scored their first. Paris finally scored, then again. Soon the score was 9-6 and the crowd became electric, student sections from each school yelling chants in support for the girls.
As the set went on, the Pantherettes gathered themselves once again to get the 25-19 set win, moving to the second set, where Paris found some momentum, taking an early lead and never giving it back. On the heels of great play and epic volleys, the Lady Wildcats were able to pull together to take the second set for a 25-18 win, tying the match at one apiece.
The Pantherettes weren’t done, though. “Once we got out of our heads and focused, we were able to play strong and finish with a lot of energy,” junior Pantherette Logan Dority said about the game afterwards. And energy is exactly what they brought.
Charged up by a strong North Lamar crowd and determined to win, the Pantherettes dominated the third set, never allowing the Lady Wildcats to surpass 11 points.
“Libby Jones and Roslyn Spencer stepped up big time for us,” Cristy Crawford, North Lamar’s volleyball coach remarked, referencing some of her players. Jones ended the game with 12 kills and Spencer would end with 6 digs and 3 kills to add to the season. After a 25-11 set win, the Pantherettes and Lady Wildcats moved on to the fourth and final set of the game, and the same song played as the third.
North Lamar was taking advantage of the momentum and would ride that wave to a 25-12 win, totaling a 3-1 victory over Paris. “The girls showed a lot of hustle in pursuing balls,” said Ashley Green, the Paris volleyball coach after the game. “We just need to work on translating what we do in practice to big games like this.”
Lady Wildcat, Annie Gibbons, ended the game with a team high 6 kills in the loss, and the Paris Lady Wildcats went down to a 2-3 district record before their away game Tuesday against Sulphur Springs.
The North Lamar Pantherettes will be playing Pleasant Grove in North Lamar on Tuesday as well, and after taking a loss away in five sets last time playing them, Cristy Crawford hopes to rally her girls to carry this energy to that game.
“If we can win this game against Pleasant Grove, we will tie for the first spot in district, so it’s a big game for sure and we need to take care of business on Tuesday,” Crawford said.
North Lamar is currently 4-1 in district and can see that top spot looming in the distance as they prepare for that home game.
