Most sports fans are familiar with the old adage, “defense wins championships.” Over the years, it’s a saying that the Paris Wildcats have taken to heart, as the football team prides itself on tenacious, physical defense. This year was no different for the Wildcats, who once again were a defensive-minded group. And at the heart of that defense was senior do-it-all lineman Trent Tennon.
In 2021, Tennon emerged as the Wildcats’ most dependable defensive presence and leader, and he finished the year with 79 tackles, including nine tackles for a loss and four sacks, as well as two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. For his exemplary play, he has been named the 2021 All-Red River Valley Defensive Player of the Year.
Like many children, Tenon first started playing football in elementary school with friends at the Boys and Girls Club of Paris. He took an immediate liking to the game, and it soon developed into a passion, he said.
Tennon played nearly every sport he could, including baseball, basketball, track and soccer. However, football was always his favorite, he said.
“I really liked it for how physical it is,” he said. “It’s sort of like it allows you to let some anger out at your opponents.”
However, while his young and budding football career would continue, it suddenly had to do so away from home in the Red River Valley, as he and his family left for the metroplex when Tennon was entering middle school.
“It was fun; it was a lot different than Paris,” Tenon said. “But I’m really glad I came back my freshman year. It’s home, I love everyone down here and the coaches and the school — I just love it.”
Before getting to Paris High, Tennon’s athleticism made him the perfect choice to play several of the offensive skill positions, including quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Once he got to high school, though, his role shifted to be much more integral to the defense.
Tennon possesses explosive speed that allows him to chase down all but the quickest backs, and his tackling ability and fundamentals are second to none.
“I like defense because of how fast it is,” Tennon said. “You have to be smart to play defense, because you don’t know where the ball’s going.”
But while his attributes as a player set him apart, Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said it’s the uncoachable things that make him special.
“I think the the things that make him a great player are the things that make him a great person — his character,” Hohenberger said. “He’s selfless, he knows it’s not all about him, and he absolutely embodies those characteristics in a football player. Now, on the other hand, I know a lot of guys who’ve had that who haven’t been able to perform on the field the way that he does.”
Entering his senior season, Tennon knew he’d be called on to carry more responsibility on the defensive side of the ball. Rather than back down from the challenge, he embraced it.
“I knew the team was kind of counting on me,” Tennon said. “I just wanted to do everything I could to help us get the W.”
In his final season as a Wildcat, Tennon soon emerged as a leader, and as someone who always seemed to elevate his game against the toughest competition.
“When you look at Trent, he’s a guy who loves the big moment, and really welcomes it,” Hohenberger said. “If you look at that game against Stephenville, he completely took over there,” Hohenberger said of the team’s area round playoff game against the eventual state-champion Stephenville Yellowjackets. “He really did it all that night from a defensive standpoint. He had forced fumbles, got some sacks and finished with double-digit tackles.
“I say it all the time, but it’s true: big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. And anytime we had a big game, we could count on Trent stepping up and being the leader we needed.”
Tennon’s play often proved to be infectious, and on more than one occasion he was able to rally his teammates in a win.
“There were times throughout the season where I know other players would look at Trent and think to themselves, ‘OK, I’ve got to step my game up,’” Hohenberger said. “That’s the kind of player he was. He made others want to be better, to be as good as him for the good of the team.”
And as Hohenberger pointed out, in the team’s losses to district foes Melissa and Argyle, Tennon’s strong play marked one of the few bright spots for the ’Cats in those games.
Looking back at the season, Tennon also pointed to his game against Terrell, in which he finished with nine tackles, including four for a loss and two sacks, and his game against Pleasant Grove, in which he had several sacks and several more plays that saw him pressure the quarterback, as some of his best performances of the year.
“You have to always be looking when you’re on defense,” Tennon said. “Eyes, hands and feet — if you can get a read on those things then that’ll help you know where the ball is going, and that’s a big part of playing defense. Our coaches always do a really good job preparing us, and I just try to listen to what they tell us.”
Tennon also prides himself on being a student of the game, and said that he diligently studies film, and sometimes would even head to the fieldhouse over the weekend to get extra work in preparing for opponents.
“I think film study is huge,” he said. “If you know what they’re going to be doing, that’s a huge part of the battle. Then you’ve just got to go and execute.”
The things that made Tennon such a terrific defensive player went beyond the X’s and O’s, Hohenberger said.
“If you just look at the numbers, Trent wasn’t our biggest defender; there were a couple guys with more tackles than him when everything was said and done,” the coach said. “But there was no question that Trent was our most important player on the defensive side of the ball.”
