With high school athletics right around the corner, the Trinity Christian Academy volleyball team is looking to raise funds for trips they have planned throughout the season. To do that, they’ve scheduled a fundraiser tournament.
“I want to take the team over to Austin College to watch a college game this season because I think it’d be fun and good for them to see the game played at that level,” head coach John Folse said. “Most or all of them have probably never experienced a college game. This is to raise money for transportation, food on the trip and things like that.”
Twelve teams have signed up to take part in the four-on-four double elimination tournament.
Play will begin at 8 a.m. and run throughout the day.
Admittance is free, and pulled pork sandwich meals with a drink and side will be sold for $8.
If the event is a success, Folse said, the team may look to make it an annual event.
“We’d like to do it even bigger in the future,” he said.
