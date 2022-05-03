Entering Saturday’s double-header against Panola, the Paris Junior College baseball team needed to win both games in order to win the conference championship. Panola needed to win just one of them.
Undaunted, the Dragons pulled off the improbable, winning both in thrilling fashion, 6-5 and 6-4, and in so doing capturing the team’s first conference title since 2014.
“It feels amazing,” PJC head coach Clay Cox said. “The guys just stayed focused. We knew we had to win both but didn’t look too far ahead. Our mindset was just to win the game in front of us, the inning in front of us (and) the at-bat in front of us. … We knew that if there was an out left, we still had a chance. We came together and got it done.”
The first game saw Paris jump out to a first-inning lead with an RBI single by Beau Brewer and a sac fly by Cole Kracmer, and then extend their lead to 3-0 in the third on an RBI line drive by Kracmer.
Panola had an answer, scoring four unanswered runs to eventually take a one-run lead late in the game.
But PJC responded emphatically; Sebastian Kuhns and Dallan Quigley led off the bottom of the sixth with back-to-back solo home runs to surge back into the lead. They would not trail again.
“We had a ton of guys step up and make big-time plays, and that was one of the big ones of the day,” Cox said.
The second game again saw PJC build up an early lead, getting on the board in the second with an RBI single from Brendan Concannon and then surging ahead to a 6-1 lead after a big fourth inning in which Kracmer, Concannon, Barrett Riebock and Peyton Sanderson all had big hits to drive in runs.
Panola made things interesting in the sixth inning, scoring three runs and threatening to score even more with the bases loaded, though relief pitcher Mason Hardwick was able to get the team out of the inning before more damage could be done.
With the win, PJC will now host the Region XIV North Regional Tournament, consisting of four teams with PJC being the top seed. The teams will play in a double-elimination tournament from Friday to Monday, with the champion going on to face the winner of the south regional in a super-regional tournament, Cox said.
Winning the conference for the first time in nearly a decade is a sign of growth for the program, Cox said.
“For so long, the conference title ran through Navarro and the program they’d built up over there, but we’re challenging that,” he said. “This is huge for the program. … We were 39-15 this year, which I think is a program record for wins. And we’ve won 70% of our games since the start of 2020. We’re building this program up and it’s exciting to see.”
