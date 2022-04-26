For most of Emmy Williams’ life, volleyball has been a love and a passion. Now, the Chisum Lady Mustang won’t have to give that passion up any time soon, as she recently signed her national letter of intent to play at the next level for North Central Texas College.
Williams first got into volleyball after trying her hand at softball and quickly getting burnt out on it, she said. Looking for another athletic outlet to hold her attentions, she decided on a whim to try volleyball, joining Chisum’s Little Spikers youth program. The rest, she said, was history.
“I immediately fell in love with just how everything has to be a team effort, and the way everyone on the court plays off one another,” Williams said.
Williams had a natural knack for the sport, but took her level of play a step further on a number of travel teams that played opponents throughout the state.
By the time she got to Chisum, Williams was ahead of the curve and made an immediate impact on the program, head coach Laura Nickerson said. Never content with her level of play, and always looking for ways to improve, she only continued to grow by leaps and bounds over the coming years.
“She’s great at blocking, hitting and serving,” Nickerson said. “She can play on the back row as well as at the net. She’s truly one of those players who can be plugged in anywhere and you know you’ll be getting some excellent play.”
Standing at an imposing height for the high school game, Williams has spent most of her high school career as a middle blocker, though she’s always been able to play a full rotation.
“I was actually the shortest kid in my little friend group and for the longest time I played libero,” Williams said with a laugh. “Then one year I just grew six inches.”
At the college level, however, Williams said she’ll probably be used mostly as a right side hitter, as she’ll no longer tower over the competition as she did in high school.
Looking back on her time as a Lady Mustang, Williams said a few performances stick out in her memory as some of her best. Among them are both her team’s games against the rival Prairiland Lady Patriots during her senior season.
“That game we played them at home — I’ve literally never played in an atmosphere that intense,” she said. “The gym was so loud that I was trying to call things out to the setter and we couldn’t even hear each other. But I feel like I had really big games in both of those.”
The other game, she said, was the district opener of her senior season, a game against Commerce.
“Going into that game we wanted to make a statement, because they’d beaten us both times the year before,” Williams said. “I had 14 kills and I don’t know how many blocks, but that was one of the times where I really felt like I was playing great.”
When it came time to pick a college, Williams said she received offers from a number of schools. However, after meeting with the players and coaches at North Central Texas, and seeing their state-of-the-art facilities in the programs she wanted to study, she knew it was where she needed to be.
“It was such a great fit for me that I knew I’d be stupid if I didn’t take it,” she said.
Looking back on her time with Chisum, Williams said she’s going to miss being a Lady Mustang and playing for her coaches and alongside her teammates. However, she said she knows the program will be just fine in the coming years.
And looking to the future, she’s ready to continue growing as a player.
“I think I have potential to be an even better player than I am right now, and I just want to go and continue growing as a player and learning new things, because there’s always ways to grow, in any sport.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.