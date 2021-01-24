In any sport, teamwork is the cornerstone of all success, and one look at the North Lamar Panthers soccer team this year reveals that they have no problem in that regard.
“I’d say our biggest strength is the chemistry,” North Lamar head coach Jon Rea said. “These guys have been playing together for a really long time, and it shows.”
Great teamwork is especially important for teams that run the kind of offense the Panthers employ, which involves spreading the ball around and emphasizing heavy usage of passing.
“That’s what the best part of this team is,” Rea said. “They play for each other and you can tell they love playing together.”
Several players for the Panthers have the ability to make a huge impact on the scoreboard, and chief among them is Aiden Quezada. Last year’s District Newcomer of the Year, Quezada is a dominant scoring presence for North Lamar, as well as a crafty dribbler who has a knack for always being a step ahead of defenders.
Also a focal point of the Panthers is its swarming defense, which gave several opponents fits last year. More of the same can be expected of the group this year, as several members from that defensive unit are returning.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Rea said with a smile.
