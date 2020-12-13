Oftentimes, making the jump from junior varsity to varsity — regardless of sport — can be a jarring experience. It’s not uncommon for the added speed, physicality and general level of play at the varsity level to take some getting used to. That certainly wasn’t the case for Prairiland sophomore Chloe Raley, who quickly established herself as one of the best setters in the Red River Valley in her first year on the Lady Patriots’ varsity squad.
In her first year after moving up from the JV team, Raley turned heads. She led the entire Red River Valley in assists, finishing with 564, and was second in aces with 61. Meanwhile, her 214 digs were good for third best in the area, with only teammate Ali Sessums and Rivercrest Lady Rebel McKenzie Walton finishing with more.
And as impressive as those numbers are, the impact she made on her team extends far beyond her stat line, head coach Emily Vanderburg said.
“She is a tremendous worker,” Vanderburg said. “She is an extremely hard worker, and that mentality and that work ethic makes everyone around her better too.”
Raley said she began playing volleyball in fourth grade. Initially, she played simply as something to do with friends. However, it quickly blossomed into more than just a hobby.
“I absolutely fell in love with it,” Raley said with a grin. “I live and breathe volleyball now. It’s my favorite sport ever.”
A multi-sport athlete, Raley also shines for the Lady Patriots’ basketball team. She prefers volleyball due to an added level of intensity it carries for her.
As impressive as she played this past season, Raley did say there was a bit of an adjustment period.
“It was a big change,” she said. “Everything is so much faster, and that did take some getting used to.”
Further complicating the transition to varsity, she said, was the change in positions she had to grow accustomed to. On junior varsity, she anchored the Lady Patriots’ defense as the libero.
“It goes without saying, but setter is completely different than libero, and it requires a whole different style of play,” Raley said. “I knew I could do it if I just put my mind to it, though. So I practiced and worked on it to be as good as I could be for our team.”
Prairiland has boasted some truly stellar setters in recent years, including two time All-RRV MVP Baylor Sessums and the 2019 All-RRV Defensive Player of the Year Madison Clark. Raley said she was aware of the recent success her team has seen at the setter position. Rather than be intimidated by the large shoes to fill, though, she saw the precedent as a challenge. Needless to say, it’s a challenge she more than surpassed.
“I’m a very determined person, and I knew that if I just put in the extra work that it wouldn’t be too hard for me,” Raley said. “Of course, they were really good setters and it was definitely a big change going from libero to setter.”
The setter is often referred to as the quarterback of the volleyball team, as the position is responsible for directly feeding the ball to hitters for kills. It requires precise passing, timing and awareness. Before too long, Raley had developed all those skills.
Raley developed a keen understanding of all of her teammates she’d set up — such as where they liked to receive the ball and when to set it to each one — but one teammate she was able to connect with especially well and often was right-side hitter Abi Farmer.
“I had to adjust a bit to her being left-handed, but as soon as we got that down it was awesome,” she said. “And then of course my two middles (Co-MVPs Reese Parris and TJ Folse) were great too.”
As a fierce competitor, the sophomore is incredibly hard on herself, and uses each mistake — as few and far between as they might be — to work to become even better.
“I get aggravated with myself when I can’t give them the set they need,” she said.
Her hard work paid off in spades, and the sophomore setter said she could see herself improving in real time over the course of the season.
An area where Raley excels isn’t related to her ability as a setter. She’s also one of the best in the Red River Valley, if not the best, at the service line. Her 61 aces were tops in the area, and her intimidating jump serve is a point of pride for the rising junior.
“Serving is definitely something I put a lot of work into,” she said. “I worked really hard to incorporate my jump serve, and I think it kind of elevates my game.”
“That really helps, because you can earn points off of strong serving, and that’s what Chloe brings to the table,” Vanderburg said.
Looking back on the past season, Raley said one of her favorite experiences was the bi-district championship the team won against Pottsboro. In the game, Raley led the team with 15 assists, and also had an ace to her name as well.
“That was my first ever playoff game, and I was just really excited because I was so proud of everything we’d been able to accomplish.”
Vanderburg said she’s not only immensely proud of what Raley accomplished in her first season with the varsity team, but also excited to see the ways in which the determined sophomore setter continues to flourish in the future.
“Having another year under her belt I think will help her even more,” the head coach said. “It’ll allow her to grow even more as a player and learn the game even more. I’m excited to see her grow even more in her ability to read the teams across the net.”
