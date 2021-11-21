Day two of the Valley View Preseason Tournament was a mixed bag for the Honey Grove Lady Warriors, as they split their pair of games on Friday. In both, though, the team looked impressive.
The team started the day with a commanding 58-22 win over Collinsville. The Lady Warrior defense was suffocating all game, holding Collinsville to under 10 points in all four quarters.
Offensively, the team was led by Prisella Reyna, who scored 18 points; Tylar Lane, who finished with 12; and Caycee Woodard, who joined them in double figures with 10.
Aniyah Smith added seven, Ty’Ciera Battle had six, Carsyn Lane scored three and Katie Vest had a pair.
In the team’s next game, they fell 73-42 to Farmersville.
Despite the loss, the game wasn’t without its bright spots for the Lady Warriors, such as Reyna’s outpouring of offense, as she scored 24 points in the effort.
