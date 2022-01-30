Friday night was a rough one for the North Lamar Pantherettes as they lost their second straight game in district. This time, it came in a 47-41 loss at home against Gilmer.
The game was back and forth for most of the night, but eventually it was the Lady Buckeyes who pulled away and got the win.
The first quarter went exactly how the Pantherettes would have drawn it up before the game. They jumped out early and led the entire way.
It wasn’t until the first basket of the second frame that Gilmer took its first lead. Once again, both teams battled back and forth. Neither of them could get into much of a rhythm because of all the fouls called by the officials. For the game, there were 47 fouls called on both teams and a combined 74 free throw attempts. Compounding the problem for North Lamar was the fact that they missed 18 free throws in the game.
“Absolutely killed us,” head coach Brittney Tisdell said after the game when asked about the missed free throws. “We went 20 of 38 from the free throw line. Eighteen free throws. That’s the game right there. … I tell them games are won and lost at the free throw line and we lost it there tonight.”
Ten of those misses came in the first half, but in spite of that North Lamar had a 24-19 lead. The third quarter started off poorly for the Pantherettes. North Lamar started off the frame with three straight turnovers, which helped fuel Gilmer as they went on a 8-0 run to jump out in front.
“I thought we were ready to come out and we just weren’t,” Tisdell said about the start to the quarter. “They came out fired up and ready to go.”
Gilmer outscored North Lamar 20-9 in the third quarter to take a six-point lead into the final frame. In the fourth quarter North Lamar got the game to within three points several times but that’s as close as they came to Gilmer. Neither team hit a basket in the final frame. All 18 points came at the free throw line.
One bright spot for North Lamar was the play from Hannah Kent. Coming off the bench, she provided a defensive spark for the Pantherettes. Several times during the game when Gilmer had the lead, it was Kent who came up with a big steal to get the Pantherettes the ball back. One of those moments came in the third quarter. Kent found herself guarding a post player on the block. With the game tied at 30, Kent intercepted a pass in the post. Her outlet pass then led to a fast break opportunity for Maddie Walters on the other side of the court.
“She’s the one that came on and when I said double-team this one or do this or that, she did it,” Tisdell said about Kent’s performance. “Everything she did, it worked out great because she was an asset on the floor. We had to have her in there.”
North Lamar was led in scoring by Walters with 18 points. Roselyn Spencer finished with eight. Mylee Nottingham had seven. Cydnie Malone had five. Logan Dority, Lauren Dority and Hutton Pointer each had one point.
