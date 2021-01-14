Fresh off their Saturday win at Detroit, the Clarksville Blue Tigers entered their home game against the James Bowie Pirates with 6’ 6” sophomore Zion Banks sitting out his second straight game after suffering an injury last week at Rivercrest. The Tigers were also without any seniors in the
starting lineup.
James Bowie hadn’t beaten Clarksville in over a decade, with each game being decided in the opening quarter. However, the story was very different this time. The Pirates jumped out to a 17-4 start at the end of the first quarter and never trailed en route to a shocking 55-49 win in the Clarksville gym.
The Tigers now find themselves in a must-win situation on Friday when first-year head coach Chris Carter takes his crew on the road to Linden-Kildare. Linden-Kildare has already defeated the Blue Tigers earlier this year.
“It will be an uphill battle to get into the playoffs,” Carter said. “And not starting the seniors didn’t have much to do with the outcome tonight. We just didn’t finish at the basket, and gave the ball back to them after creating turnovers.”
