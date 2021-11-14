The Honey Grove Lady Warriors raced out to a big first-quarter lead against Trinity Christian Academy on Friday in a battle of Warriors and didn’t let up, winning the early-season game 38-17 with some nice shooting and suffocating defense.
The Lady Warriors caught fire in the opening quarter, scoring 19 points and already up by double-digits heading into the second.
From there it was simply a matter of protecting the lead, as the Lady Warriors shone defensively, not letting TCA score more than seven points in any quarter.
Guard Prisella Reyna led the team with 13 points. Aniyah Smith added nine, Carsyn Lane had seven, Ty’Ciera Battle scored four, and Kaitly Alvarez and Tylar Lane each contributed two points apiece. Caycee Woodard added a point for Honey Grove as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.