The North Lamar Pantherettes’ playoff-opening win over Lindale wasn’t necessarily pretty, but in the end it was a win in walk-off fashion, as North Lamar got the hit that counted and won 8-7.
The game-winning hit came off the bat of Claire Stewart in the seventh inning. It was the fourth inning in which North Lamar had the bases loaded with less than two outs.
Sydnee Bankston led off the inning with a single. Danika Heuberger’s double advanced her to third. Madi Reeves then singled to load the bases. After Emery Reaves reached on an error to score Bankston, the Pantherettes trailed 7-6 with Emma Layton coming to the plate.
“A few innings before, I was up with the bases loaded and I didn’t deliver,” Layton said after the game. “I knew I had to fix something. If that was my last at-bat on this field, I knew I couldn’t go without scoring something.”
This time Layton delivered. Her single to right field scored the tying run for North Lamar. The Pantherettes weren’t finished though.
Still no outs in the inning and the bases loaded, Stewart stepped up to the plate. Stewart had already reached base three out of her previous four at-bats with two singles and a walk. This time she took the fourth pitch she saw and lined it to left field, scoring Reeves and delivering the winning run.
“I was just up there to hit,” Stewart said about the final plate appearance. “I knew I could trust Sloane (Hill) behind me. … I wanted to be that person to win it for my team.”
Things didn’t look so good early for North Lamar, however. The Pantherettes loaded the bases in the first and second innings and were unable to score any runs. In the first inning, it happened with only one out. In the second inning, there were no outs when North Lamar loaded the bases.
It wasn’t until the fourth inning that the Pantherettes finally broke through with the bases loaded. Trailing 2-0 in the game, North Lamar got the first two batters on base. Bankston led off with a single. Heuberger was then hit by a pitch. Reaves reached on an error to load the bases. Stewart worked a walk to drive in one run and then an error by the Lindale second baseman allowed two more runs to score for North Lamar.
Lindale scored five runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-3 lead. North Lamar quickly responded, though, with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Once again, the bottom of the lineup got the rally started for North Lamar. Madi Reeves, Madi Reaves and Emma Layton all reached base on an error. The last one scored Madi Reeves. Emery Reaves crossed home plate when Sloane Hill hit into a fielder’s choice.
“Stay with it,” coach Ashley Endsley said after the game about what she told her team after stranding the bases loaded early in the game. “The gameplan was working. We were hitting it hard, just stay patient. It’s easier said than done but it worked out for us in the later innings.”
With the win, North Lamar takes a 1-0 series lead. Game two is tonight at 6 p.m. in Lindale. If necessary, game three will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Sulphur Springs.
