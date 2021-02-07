A hot start for the Paris Wildcats paired with a rough start for the North Lamar Panthers and it adds up to a 74–20 Paris victory. Playing in front of their home crowd Friday night, Paris dominated the first quarter and never looked back.
Garrius Savage got the game rolling with a steal and a breakaway dunk to start the game. Less than a minute later, Jaelyn Lee added a 3-pointer and Braylon Mickens added a layup. Before you could blink, it was 9–0 in favor of the home team.
“We were just passing the ball, getting people open, and finding the open man,” Savage said after the game. “We played good defense, hit the gaps and overall we played good.”
Paris' defense was relentless all night. The Wildcats had six steals in the first quarter, 13 at the half and 24 for the game. North Lamar got on the board with a putback from Jack Johnson halfway through the quarter. Unfortunately for the Panthers, it was the only basket they would have in the first.
The only other field goal North Lamar had in the first half was a 3-pointer from Case Fendley midway through the second quarter. The rest of the Panther points in the half came from the free throw line.
Micah Jenkins led the Wildcats with 21, points which included four 3-pointers. The second of those came at the halftime buzzer to give Paris a 27-point lead.
“It felt good,” Jenkins said about the game. “We played hard and we’re trying to get to the next level.”
The second half started off much the same way for Paris. The highlight coming in the third quarter was when Savage lobbed the ball off the backboard for Lee to grab and dunk.
The only negative part of the Wildcats’ game was the turnovers. Paris committed 16 turnovers in the game.
“We were trying to play fast,” head coach Billy Mack Steed said after the game. “Sometimes when you play at that speed, you’re going to have some turnovers…..overall when you play the way we play, you’re going to have a few turnovers.”
Besides Jenkins’ 21 points, Savage added 16 and Lee 14. Mickens contributed eight and Bubba Gray five. Troy Jones and Jadon Hay each had four points. While Jeremarious Morgan had two.
On the other side, Mason Cole and Case Fendley each had five points for North Lamar. Jaxon Spangler had four. Dawson Dority, Andon Rangel and Jack Johnson each had two points.
North Lamar will travel to Pittsburg on Tuesday night still looking for their first district win. Meanwhile, the Wildcats will host Pleasant Grove on Tuesday. The Hawks currently have a one game lead in the district with their win over Paris High earlier in the season.
