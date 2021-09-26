The state-ranked Joaquin Rams kept their ranking intact by overpowering the Clarksville Blue Tigers by a 55-20 margin in the Tigers’ final tuneup game before district play gets underway, jumping out to a big lead and never looking back against the Tigers.
The Rams came out on fire, scoring on all six first-half possessions, and adding two point conversions on the first five attempts. With a total of 75 points being scored in the game, ironically, only one pass was completed in the ballgame, a Clarksville six-yard toss from Johnathan Olguin to Amarion Black.
Olguin at times had difficulty getting his passes off against the tough pass rush being applied by the Rams.
Joaquin took a 24-0 lead with 3:18 left in the opening quarter before the Blue Tigers would finally score on a five yard run from Olguin, with just 24 ticks left in the opening quarter. The extra point kick attempt was blocked, leaving the Tigers trailing 24-6 when the teams entered the second period. The Rams advantage grew to 47-6 at the half.
With the teams using a running clock in the second half, Clarksville managed a pair of touchdowns. Olguin, who recorded a beautiful 45 yard run earlier in the game for a first down, produced an outstanding balancing act down the left sideline on his way to a 50 yard score, that arrived with 2:11 remaining in period three. The tally left Clarksville behind 55-12.
Coach Jarrick Farmer’s Tigers refused to quit and contributed another touchdown when freshman back Lance Miller took a handoff, then exhibited a great burst of speed as he dashed up the middle for the Tigers’ second 50 yard touchdown run. He then added the two point conversion run, closing out the scoring in the game with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
“I knew Octavio (Resendiz) and Billy (Stewart) were going to block for me because they tapped on their butts for me to go this way. And as soon as I saw the hole, I cut it up because I knew their two safeties were coming toward me, so I just cut inside a little bit and then ran up. It was so exciting — my first touchdown as a freshman, and it felt really good,” Miller explained.
The key to the win was the Rams running game, as Joaquin delivered over 400 yards on the ground. Neither team committed a turnover in the contest.
The defeat was the second in a row for the Blue Tigers who completed the non-district slate with a 2-3 record against some tough opponents.
“Playing a team like Joaquin certainly toughens us up for the competition that’s ahead because we’re going to play some difficult teams. They may not be this good-like they are, but there’re going to be difficult, and yes we have a chance to get in the playoffs,” Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.