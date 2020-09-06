BOGATA — The battle to see who runs Red River County occurred Friday night at The Swamp. In a much-anticipated rivalry, the Rebels used a strong run game to bring home a 40-6 victory.
“It was tough to lose that first week,” junior offensive lineman Carson Whitley said. “We took that into our hearts and looked at what we did wrong and what we could do better. Our conditioning picked up this week because we felt like that was what hurt us against DeKalb. We played all out during all four quarters and we were able to get our blocking game going for our runners.”
Rain produced muddy, sloppy field conditions that hampered the passing game. However, the Rebels used a steady one-two punch of senior quarterback Will Grider and sophomore running back Zane Dees. The pair combined for 318 yards of rushing with Grider tallying 4 touchdowns. Freshman kicker Connor Young was good on a couple of point-afters and Zachariah Lane threw for a two-point conversion on a muffed snap.
Bradyn English led the receivers again with 59 yards and some great blocking downfield. In all, Rivercrest tallied 414 total yards of offense.
The Eagles, who are in a rebuilding season with a new coaching staff, relied heavily on the Scales twins — Claude and Cloedus — as well as senior Lawton Buchanan to tote the offensive load.
Tough running in the trenches made for a long night offensively. Detroit had 108 yards on the ground and 7 yards in receiving.
Senior Kaleb Jones had some impactful runs up the middle and helped get his Eagles in Rebel territory. Despite some punishing blows by the Rebel defense, the Eagles never quit and played hard all four quarters. Late in the fourth quarter, Cloedus Scales slipped through a plethora of defenders to give the Eagles their lone score and avoid the shut-out.
Defensively, the Rebels looked more like the “Rick Connot defense” that the Rebel Nation is used to seeing. Very few times does an offense put up more than 300 yards on the Rebels, as DeKalb did last week.
“We moved a few kids around this week and tried to get them settled into positions,” Connot said. “It seemed to work out tonight. We were really active up front and controlled the running game.
“ We made some great tackles. They’ve got a few kids who are hard to tackle and I thought we did a great job keeping them contained.”
Senior Eli Bivins moved to safety and dealt out some hard licks in the open field to lead the team with 14 tackles. Senior Atlee Roberts batted down passes and made several tackles for loss.
Cole Carson and Carson Whitley led the defensive line and delivered some crushing blows in the backfield. Kamryn English used his long arms to snag an interception and convert it to a pick-6.
Junior linebacker Claude Scales led his Eagles defensively. His speed and tenacity helped keep the Eagles working until the final buzzer. Cloedus Scales intercepted a Grider pass in the first half and stripped the ball for a turnover. Buchanan and Jade Cooper made several great wrap-up tackles.
“We had some high spots and some low spots in the game. We did a good job for the most part defensively by getting some takeaways but we still have to tackle a lot better and take away explosive plays,” Coach Jordan Wood said. “Offensively, we moved the ball real well in parts of the game but we have to take away our negative plays and mental bust. Going forward, I believe we will be fine. We just need to keep getting in shape, tackling better, and eliminating negative plays.”
Rivercrest (1-1) will travel to 3A Harleton next Friday for a 7:30 kick-off. Detroit (0-2) will travel to Delta County to face 2A Cooper Friday at 7:30.
