The Prairiland Lady Patriots started a bit slowly against Commerce on Tuesday, but it didn’t take long for them to pull ahead for a dominating 53-28 victory over Commerce.
“We really got going towards the end of the first half, and then we just came out in the second half with even more intensity and closed the game out strong,” coach Callie Tucker said.
Tucker pointed to ball movement and a stifling defense as the keys to the victory. Hannah Murdock led the team on both ends of the floor, scoring 17 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and coming up only a couple steals short of a triple-double.
With the win, the Lady Pats secure the third seed in their district.
