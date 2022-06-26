In baseball, a player who can get a hit more than 30% of the time he steps up to the plate and who gets on base 40% of the time is considered a great hitter. In 2022, Rivercrest Rebel Connor Young made those numbers look downright paltry.
This past season, Young — just a sophomore — finished the year with a batting average of .462 and an on-base percentage of .583 — both of which were top-two in the Red River Valley. For his terrific level of play, he has been named the 2022 All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year.
Young credits his father for getting him interested in the game at a young age, as he started playing when he was roughly three or four years old, he said.
“I immediately took a liking to it,” Young said. “The first time I held a ball, it was like a switch got turned, I’d say.”
Young plays and enjoys every team sport, and he also plays basketball and football. However, there’s no question for him which sport is his favorite.
“Baseball is a mental sport; it’s a craft,” he said.
As Young devoted more and more time to baseball over the years his talents grew, and by the time he reached high school, he was playing at a level well above many of the older and more experienced Red River Valley athletes.
He started for the Rebels as a freshman, establishing himself a key player near the top of the batting order on a team loaded with talented upperclassmen. He played extremely well, but knew the team had more than enough firepower. Heading into his sophomore year, however, he knew he’d be thrust into a bigger leadership role, as he was one of only three returning starters from the prior season.
“It was exciting,” he said of taking on a larger role. “I just tried to handle what I could handle and knew that my teammates were all going to step up too.”
As the 2022 season got underway, Young quickly made it clear that he was a force to be reckoned with.
“I’ve been around the game of baseball for awhile, and Connor might be the most naturally gifted raw athlete I’ve ever coached,” Rivercrest head coach Laytner Kennedy said. “Coming into this year, he knew it was going to be a big year for him.
“The thing that makes him such a good hitter is his patience at the plate. He won’t swing at junk, and when he gets a pitch he likes, he can really make the pitcher pay. It’s just hard to get him out.”
“A lot of people talk about seeing the ball and seeing the seams, but for me, I just work on seeing half the ball,” Young said of his approach at the plate. “If you hit the inside of the ball, it means you’re for sure going to hit it.”
Entering the season, many outsiders were discrediting the Rebels and their chances for success due to how young and inexperienced the group was as a whole.
Young said he knew from the start that his team was better than it got credit for, but it wasn’t until the team’s first win over eventual district-champion Maud Cardinals that he realized just how good they could be.
That win over Maud was also one of his best performances of the season, as he finished the day a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, also stealing three bases.
And Young’s ability to steal bags was one of his biggest weapons. With his powerful bat, he was able to reach base most of the times he stepped up to the plate. But it was high lightning-quick speed that ensured he never stayed on one base for very long. On the season, he finished with 26 stolen bases, which was also tops in the RRV, along with his t on-base percentage and batting average that were both second-best in the area.
“I’m just always looking to go,” he said. “No thinking, just go.”
“His speed and his quickness really puts pressure on the other teams,” Kennedy said. “And it’s only going to get better as he continues to improve as he continues to develop. He played so well that it can be easy to forget that he was still just a sophomore this year, and that he’ll continue to develop over the next two years.”
The Rebels capped the season off with a marvelous playoff run, going from the outside of the playoff bubble with a week left in the regular season to the fourth round of the postseason, making them the last team standing in the Red River Valley.
“It was awesome,” Young said. “We just kept winning and by the end our confidence was really high. I do think we could’ve beaten Centerville (who eliminated the Rebels from the playoffs.)”
And while the playoff run was an amazing experience for Young, he said it’s served to make him even hungrier for his upcoming junior season.
“My goal next year is to compete for a state title,” he said resolutely. “That’s the level of expectation I have for this team.”
