In their final contest prior to the Christmas holiday break, the Clarksville Blue Tigers didn’t provide a strong performance at Avinger High School on Monday, as a tough battle early turned deadly for the Tigers. Avinger left the court with a decisive 89-63 win, dropping Clarksville to 9-9 for the year.
The teams battled back and forth early in the initial period, with the Blue Tigers taking their final lead of the game when A’Zarrion Presley nailed a 3-pointer to hand Clarksville a 9-8 lead with four minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
But, behind the presence of 6’9” senior Cade Walker and guard Luke Elder, the Avinger Indians took the lead for good at 11-9 just moments later. The lead was 23-17 as the teams moved to the second quarter.
The Tigers did start the game without the services of Presley and Amarion Black in the starting lineup, and strong defender Jayden Reed-Rose found himself in foul trouble. He would eventually foul out of the game about two minutes into the final frame after scoring just four points.
While the Blue Tigers had been turning up the defensive pressure in recent games, it was Avinger that forced Clarksville into an alarming number of turnovers during the four quarters of action.
And the Blue Tigers had difficulty making shots under the goal. In fact, the Tigers scored more than half of their points by way of 11 3-point field goals, with Presley and Black coming into the game to knock down four each. Devin Scales added two and Naquavus Caesar added one.
Clarksville scored just eight points in period two as the Indians took a commanding 51-25 halftime advantage. The Blue Tigers closed the gap to 58-38 when Scales scored off the break with two and a half minutes left in the third quarter, but Avinger led 64-40 when the teams entered the final period.
A pair of Presley free throws early in the fourth allowed Coach Stanford Hill Jr’s Tigers to draw to within 64-45, but that was as close as Clarksville would get, as the Indians cruised to victory.
Presley and Caesar led the Blue Tigers in scoring with 17 points each, while Black produced 14 points and Scales canned nine for Clarksville.
The Indians had four players to score in double figures with Elder canning 20, eight of which arrived in the first quarter. Walker joined Jordan Samples in contributing 16 points each, and Judson Jones rounded out the double digit scoring group with 11 points.
Clarksville will be in action again on Tuesday, Dec. 28, when the Blue Tigers open district play on the road at Linden-Kildare. Clarksville defeated that team earlier this year in the Mount Pleasant tournament.
