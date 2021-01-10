For about three quarters, the Prairiland Patriots gave the Commerce Tigers — one of the top 3A teams in the state of Texas — all they could handle. And though they eventually fell 76-45, the final score doesn’t reflect the intensity the Patriots fought with.
The game started slowly for Prairiland, as the team from Pattonville only scored four points in the first quarter, coming off buckets from Mayson Day and Caleb Jameson.
The team answered back in a big way in the second, though, matching Commerce blow for blow.
“In each of our losses, we’ve started slowly and clawed our way back into it,” head coach Steven Weddle said. “We need to get better about opening the game strong and not having to spend so much time getting back into it.”
Get back into they did, however, and even took a slight two-point lead briefly in the third quarter, before Commerce took the lead right back.
Eventually, the Patriots ran out of steam, and it didn’t take long for Commerce’s lead to balloon thanks to a flurry of 3-pointers and several offensive rebounds. Many times, the Tigers found themselves grabbing as many as four offensive rebounds in a single possession.
“I’m proud of how we played tonight,” Weddle said. “Any time you take a lead in the third quarter against one of the top 10 teams in the state, you have nothing to hang your head about.”
