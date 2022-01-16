If you like offense, Friday night’s game between the Chisum Mustangs and Commerce Tigers wasn’t for you. If you like tenacious defense, though, it was the game you wanted to watch.
In the end, it was the Commerce Tigers coming away with a 46-41 victory in overtime. Chisum held the high-powered Commerce offense to a dismal shooting percentage. The Tigers, who hit 15 3-pointers against Edgewood last week, only managed to knock down three against the Mustangs on Friday.
“I told the guys after the game, if we play with that level of intensity and focus on the defensive end, we’re going to be tough to beat,” head coach Brian Temple said after the game. “I’m proud with how my team battled.”
Battling is something they had to do all game, too. The Mustangs only managed five points in the first quarter. However, they only allowed eight points from the Tigers’ offense. Thanks to some big-time 3-pointers in the second quarter by Keaston Lawrence and Jett Petkus, the Mustangs outscored Commerce in the second 13-7 to take a three point lead at halftime.
The teams battled back and forth for the rest of the game, with neither team able to pull away. It was a 28-27 game heading to the fourth quarter, which is when things got crazy.
Trailing by one point with 40 seconds left in the fourth, Lawrence stole the ball from Commerce, but the officials blew the play dead, saying his foot stepped out of bounds. Commerce went down and calmly sank two free throws to take a 36-33 lead.
Chisum inbounded the ball and moved upcourt in a hurry. With eight seconds left, Evan Wood stepped into a 3-pointer from the wing and drained it to tie the game at 36 and send the game into overtime.
“He’s a clutch player,” Temple said of Wood’s game-tying 3-pointer. “He can do it all. Late in the game, there’s nobody else we want the ball in their hands more than Evan. He did a great job of not being scared of the moment and stepping up and knocking down that tough three to send it to overtime. He’s a great player.”
Unfortunately, overtime didn’t go the way Chisum wanted, as they were outscored in the period 10-5. The Mustangs had their chances, though. Down by two late in overtime, they had an opportunity to tie the game at the free throw line but were only able to come up with one. That was the last point they would score as they fell 46-41 on the road.
“Hats off to Commerce,” Temple said. “They executed down the stretch. They made the points, the shots and free throws they needed. And we didn’t capitalize at the free throw line like we should have.”
Petkus finished with 15 points for the Mustangs. Wood had 13. Lawrence finished with seven. Ashton Fleming and Rylan Boutwell each had three.
