Looking to get in one more game before the start of the postseason, the North Lamar Pantherettes certainly looked good in their tune-up over Whitesboro, with Jaycie Hall and Karsyn Iltis combining for a no-hitter in a 10-0 win.
Hall homered, Sloane Hill drove in three RBIs and Claire Stewart added two.
The team will begin its postseason run facing Kilgore at Quitman at 6 p.m.
