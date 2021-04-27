04-27 north lamar softball
A slew of Pantherettes congratulate senior Jaycie Hall as she comes home after hitting a home run.

 Joe Watson/Special to The Paris News

Looking to get in one more game before the start of the postseason, the North Lamar Pantherettes certainly looked good in their tune-up over Whitesboro, with Jaycie Hall and Karsyn Iltis combining for a no-hitter in a 10-0 win.

Hall homered, Sloane Hill drove in three RBIs and Claire Stewart added two.

The team will begin its postseason run facing Kilgore at Quitman at 6 p.m.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

