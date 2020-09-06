The young Honey Grove Warriors started the season with a bang last week with a 13-point victory. This week, however, they faltered a bit, falling to the Whitewright Tigers 36-14.
“We struggled on both sides of the ball,” head coach Glen Schuelke said. “We didn’t execute or do enough things right to put ourselves in a position to win.”
One of the areas Schuelke said the team can still improve is in how it reads and adapts to opposing defenses, and in the consistency of avoiding costly mistakes.
“We’ve got to move the football better,” Schuelke said.
However, Schuelke said, it wasn’t all bad for the Warriors.
“I thought the defense stepped up and did very well in the second half,” he said. “When you’re a young and inexperienced team like we are this season, you’re going to have nights like we did. I just hope we don’t have another night like that for a while..”
Andrew Campbell was everywhere on defense, and finished the game with 17 tackles. Peter Krahn also racked up double-digit tackles, with 13.
Ki Bass and Jonas Butler finished with seven tackles, and CJ Faulkner, Antonio Vega and Bryson Braley each tallied five.
Ben Patrick came up with an interception on defense as well.
Offensively, Anthanie Whitman rushed for 66 yards and Campbell ran for 62. Patrick, the quarterback, ran for a touchdown. Krahn ran for 29 yards and another touchdown.
Patrick also completed three of his four passing attempts, connected with Campbell once for three yards and Whitman twice for a total of 32 yards.
In total, Honey Grove finished with 164 rushing yards and 70 passing yards.
