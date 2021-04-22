Wednesday’s game between the Chisum Lady Mustangs and the Lone Oak Lady Buffaloes was close for about two innings. Then, seemingly in the blink of an eye… it wasn’t. The Lady Mustangs enjoyed an explosion of offense, racing to a dominating 16-3 win.
While you wouldn’t guess it from the final score, the game started somewhat shakily for Chisum. The Lady Mustangs’s offense was set down in short order in the first with three quick groundouts. And on the other side of the ball, starting pitcher Peyton Holland struggled initially, loading the bases on three straight walks and then walking in the first run of the game to give Lone Oak the early 1-0 lead.
Holland would quickly shake off her early-inning jitters, settling into a commanding and dominating rhythm, only allowing three hits in the final three innings, and getting control of the strike zone in the process.
“I think setting the tone for her, what might’ve thrown her off a bit was the fact that even though we were at home, we were technically the visitors,” Chisum coach Denise Holland said. “She needed to find her groove but did start to settle in.”
The Mustangs, playing on their home field, wore their away gray uniforms and batted in the tops of the innings, as the game was a make-up rescheduling for a game originally slated to be played in Lone Oak.
The Lady Mustangs answered that run with one of their own in the next inning, as a Maddie Shires double scored teammate Kelsea Ball, who reached base earlier on a walk.
Lone Oak recaptured its slight lead in the second with one of the few hits Peyton Holland allowed in the game, but once again, it was a lead that would prove to not last very long.
Peyton Holland reached first with a sharply-hit line drive down the third base line, Brylea Marshall reached base on an infield single before advancing to second on a throwing error and Hallie Miller battled back after being down 0-2 in the count to draw a walk.
That set the stage for catcher and slugger Hannah Ford, who stepped up to the plate and delivered her fourth home run of the season, and first grand slam.
“I just felt it, before I even walked up,” Ford said. “If (home runs) come, they come. I just go up there looking for hard contact, but sometimes you get the homers and they’re awesome. … It feels pretty good to see those four runs on the board.”
In one swing of the bat, a 2-1 deficit became a 5-2 lead. And the Lady Mustangs never looked back after that.
“I feel like that was really the momentum-shifter,” Coach Holland said of the blast. “We started off a bit slow, but that got their confidence up and really helped get things started for the whole team.”
The team would add another run to its total before the inning’s end, thanks to an RBI line drive from Jordyn Lawson, pushing the lead to 6-2.
Three more runs came in the fourth, thanks to RBIs from Ford, Ball and Lawson.
It was the fifth inning, though, that marked the team’s single biggest explosion of offense, as seven runs crossed home plate in the frame.
The first two came, once again, on a big hit by Ford, who finished the day with a whopping seven RBIs.
“She’s a great hitter,” Coach Holland said.
Two more scored on a bunt by Ball, thanks to a throwing error by the Lone Oak catcher that sailed the ball into the outfield. Lawson once again knocked in a run and Shires delivered the final two runs of the game with a well-hit two-RBI single.
“They finally went in there and took command of their at-bats,” Coach Holland said. “When you get to the point where you’re not just stepping to the plate and hoping to see what happens, but you’re going up there to execute and make things happen, that’s when good things happen.”
The game was a must-win for the Lady Mustangs, who not only needed to beat Lone Oak, but also need to defeat rival Prairiland on Friday to force a play-in game for the fourth district playoff spot. Ford said that was on everyone’s mind as a motivating factor heading into the game.
“I just knew I had to do my job and cheer on my teammates because this was such a big game for us,” Ford said. “The goal is to carry everything good we did today into the next game against Prairiland and mean business. We know it’s going to be a tough game, but we’re feeling good.”
