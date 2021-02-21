In the world of college basketball, Matt Cross has made a name for himself as a top-notch coach. Recently, he stepped in as the head basketball coach of the Paris Junior College Lady Dragons, and his positive influence can already be seen.
From a young age, Cross knew he wanted to become a coach, saying he knew he possessed a keen eye for the ins and outs of the sport, and a desire to keep competing once his playing career was over.
It didn’t take long for him to prove himself as more than adept as a coach.
“I just loved it,” he said. “It fueled my competitive drive and I really fell in love with the job immediately.”
His first head coaching job came in 2006, when he took the helm for Texas College, making him the youngest coach at a four-year university in college basketball history.
In his second year on the job, he led the program to its only regular season conference championship, directed the team to the conference championship game, tallied the most wins in a single season in program history, and helped the team reach the highest ranking in program history.
At Lamar State University, he rewrote the team’s history books by setting program firsts for postseason appearances, conference championships, national rankings and wins over ranked opponents. For his efforts there, he was twice named the conference coach of the year.
Since then, Cross has coached at Talladega College and LSU-Shreveport, and found similar success at both places.
On the court, Cross’s teams are known for frenetic, up-tempo play.
“I like to play at a fast pace,” he said. “I think the game should be played that way. It’s more exciting and more fun for both the players and the fans.”
Cross actually joined the PJC coaching staff in late 2020, as he was hired by men’s basketball coach and athletic director Bill Foy to help coach the Dragons’ mens team. However, when the women’s coach left earlier this year, Foy asked Cross if he’d like to take the reins, and he readily accepted.
Taking over well into the semester, and with the team having missed all of last season due to Covid-19, Cross knew he had his work cut out for him taking over a team in flux.
Since then, though, the improvement on the team has been readily apparent. The team currently sits at 3-0 in conference play, and resides atop the standings.
“They’ve all bought in and really embraced what I’m doing,” Cross said. “I’m just looking to improve them even further, and on an individual level get them ready for the next level.
“I think as a junior college coach, your job is always to help your players get ready to move up to the four-year level.”
