For the Chisum Mustangs, revenge was best served on a warm, sultry Friday night in front of a roaring home crowd. Head Coach Darren Pevey had patiently waited for this moment for years, and Friday night his team delivered a knock-out punch to the Rivercrest Rebels with a 67-14 victory.
“This is my sixth year as head coach. This senior class we got as seventh graders and all they know is our style of football,” Pevey said with a smile after the win. “They know what we do in the weight room and what we do in off-season. I’ve got to give praise to our assistant coaches and our kids. I’m just a guy who is kind of showing them the way.”
The Mustangs received the opening kickoff and a foot race ensued, as both teams traded scores in the first quarter. It didn’t take long for bruiser Chris Worthy to find the endzone for his first score of the night. Worthy, the team’s senior captain, looked like a man among boys as he ran through tackles and sped his way around the corners, leaving a pile of defenders in his wake.
“Our team makes sure we work together — that’s why we break huddle and say ‘family,’” Worthy said after the game. “Our linemen are just so good and they always make sure I’ve got a place to go.”
The Rebels took the field for a sustained drive that ate away much of the first quarter. Quarterback Chase Duffer stood tall in the pocket and found freshman Connor Herring open downfield, and then followed that with another slant pass to sophomore Connor Young.
Zane Dees broke through the line for eight yards, and then Duffer rolled to his left and hit Young on a shuttle pass. Dees punched it home to put his Rebels on the scoreboard and tie it up 7-7.
The ’Stangs wasted no time on the clock as they quickly scored again led by big blocks up front from their line. Sophomore quarterback Matthew Griffith found lots of daylight around the right end and scampered to paydirt to put Chisum up again 14-7 thanks to a point-after kick by Casen Bult.
Rivercrest head coach Ty Huie’s team knew they were finding success with the pass, so took the field again with an airstrike in mind. Duffer dropped a dime to freshman receiver Mark Grider for a 65-yard touchdown pass. Connor Young’s kick was good and the score was tied again at 14-14.
With time ticking down on the half, Worthy took the handoff and followed lead blocker Tucker Johnson around the left side for a 75-yard sprint to score for a 21-14 Chisum lead.
“This is a system we’ve implemented for five years now and we are able just to plug and play,” Pevey said. “We’ve had four offensive linemen out this week and we had some young guys who had to step in. It goes back to the fundamentals of our offense. We’ve got guys who can step in and execute just like the starters do.”
The old saying that defense wins games proved true again as Chisum tightened up and completely shut the Rebels down in the trenches.
The Rebels couldn’t get a surge on the line and the running game suffered. This left Rivercrest having to rely on the throw. Duffer hit Dees in heavy traffic for 15 yards. In Mustang territory and hoping for a score, Duffer overthrew a pass intended for Young and Jett Petkus high-pointed the ball to come down with the interception.
Petkus continued to make his presence known in the next play as he rumbled down the field for a 60 yard gain and put his team in Rebel territory. Griffith finished the drive with a keeper and Chisum began to pull away, 27-14.
“It felt really good in the first quarter,” Duffer said. “I felt like everything was clicking really good for the first time all year. My passes were connecting and we were mixing in some runs. Then that first interception messed us up and got us out of rhythm.”
Duffer hit Young for a 30-yard pass but then a Hail Mary was intercepted by Tyler Roach.
Griffith and company took the offensive field again and connected on one of his only passes of the night for 60 yards to Jaime Froese.
Worthy used his speed to skirt around to the outside and made his way in for another Mustang score, 33-14.
At this point, the wheels came off for the young Rebels. Haunted by missed tackles and turnovers, Rivercrest’s inexperienced team struggled.
“Our defense didn’t have our energy up tonight. We didn’t get a lot of pursuit happening,” junior Rebel linebacker Ethan Taylor said.
A muffed kickoff by RHS led to a touchdown by Petkus. Then, a batted-down pass by Kason Merrit led to a Luke Chalare interception and another Worthy touchdown that brought the ’Stangs to a 48-14 lead.
Rivercrest took the field to fight back with some hard runs by Dees, but a dropped pass and an interception by junior Espn Blyton resulted in a Worthy 55 yard touchdown.
Rivercrest couldn’t get anything to go right at that point and plays fell apart which allowed Chisum to get in two more scores in the final minutes from Roach and a beautiful 75 yard bolt to the endzone by freshman Kyle Kelley.
“We are going to focus on tackling and reading our keys. We plan to keep it simple and allow our athletes to be athletes,” Huie said afterwards.
Rivercrest ended with 140 yards in the air with Duffer connecting with 5 different receivers.
Chisum would finish the night with over 600 rushing yards and six different Mustangs scoring throughout the battle. Pevey’s team converted a perfect 5-for-5 of their third downs and never had to punt.
Chisum, now 3-0, takes on Prairiland next week at Patriot Stadium at 7:30 p.m..
“Prairiland is a better football team this year,” Pevey said. “They are doing a good job over there and getting the kids to buy in on what they are doing. We are going to have to come to play. I hope we get everyone healed up and go over there with both barrels loaded and execute. I hope our kids play at 100% and we will be ready.”
Rivercrest (1-3) will start district next week and host Como-Pickton for Homecoming at The Swamp at 7:30 p.m.
