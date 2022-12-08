On Tuesday night the North Lamar crowd was treated to a double header at Panther gym.
First the North Lamar Pantherettes took on Bells, followed by the Panther boys playing Denison. The first game turned into a blowout while the second game needed overtime to decide a winner.
The first game was practically over before it began. The Pantherettes scored the first 13 points of the game and outscored Bells 15-2 in the first quarter in route to a 59-22 win. Cydnie Malone and Maddie Walters combined to knock down three triples in the quarter.
“We came out hot. Even from the three,” head coach Brittney Tisdell said after the game. “I was really proud because we were still attacking the rim. The shots we got were getting were shots we want. We were forcing anything.”
North Lamar scored in double digits every quarter while holding Bells to single digit scoring in all four quarters.
“Phenomenal,” was the word used to describe the defensive effort by Tisdell.
Walters led the team with 19 points. Roselyn Spencer added 15 for North Lamar. Natalie Washington had eight points. Malone finished with six points. Alexa Lane had four points, Heavenly Johnson three and Connie Jackson two. Alee Andrews also finished with two points.
In the second game, the North Lamar boys watched Denison jump out to a quick 7-0 lead. The Panthers answered, though as they scored the final eight points of the first quarter to take the lead. The rest of the game, both teams battled back and forth.
It appeared the Panthers might be able to pull away in the third quarter. Case Fendley scored 13 straight points in the third quarter including three from behind the arc. After the hot start by Fendley in the half, North Lamar only managed two more points in the last part of the third quarter.
North Lamar’s four point lead going into the fourth was erased by Denison. With the scored tied at 42, North Lamar fouled a Denison player with .2 seconds left on the clock. The foul shot was missed, which sent the game to overtime.
In overtime, North Lamar came up just short as they lost 49-47.
“The guys did exactly what I asked of them, which is to get after it and play hard,” coach Jamie Allen said after the game. “I thought they did that all night. I was proud of every single one of them. Tough loss but love the effort.”
Fendley led the team with 17 points. Andon Rangel added eight points. Jace Johnson had seven. Parker Pynes had five. Devin Offutt, Aiden Petkus, Isaiah Acevedo, Joseph Lane, and Wyatt Brady each had two.
