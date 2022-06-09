Growing up, Mylee Nottingham always had a love for basketball. And though her high school athletic career with North Lamar is now over, she doesn’t have to say goodbye to the game she loves any time soon, as she recently committed to play collegiately for Austin College in Sherman.
Nottingham said she can’t remember when it was that she started playing, as basketball has been a part of her life for as long as she can remember. She points to her parents — both of whom played themselves and hold their own love for the sport — as what initially got her into it, though.
“I remember being a little kid, and basketball was always just my favorite thing; I fell in love with it right away, it was like a spark I’d say,” Nottingham said. “I definitely remember my mom and dad critiquing me and basically being my first coaches.”
And though Nottingham played other sports throughout the years, enjoying herself in both softball and volleyball, it was always clear what her favorite sport was.
“I would think about which sport was my number two, whether I had more fun with softball or volleyball,” she said. “But it was always clear that neither of them were close to basketball.”
With her love for the game came countless hours spent honing her craft, working on her shot, her ball-handling and her athleticism.
After arriving at North Lamar High School, Nottingham spent her freshman year on the JV team, as there simply wasn’t room on the senior-laden varsity squad that season. She practically spent the year counting down the days to the time she could join the variety squad.
“I remember being a freshman and being asked what we were looking forward to about high school,” Nottingham recalled with a chuckle. “I wrote down, ‘Getting to play varsity basketball.’”
Nottingham did get moved up to the varsity squad as a sophomore, and made an immediate impact. She quickly established herself as one of the leaders on the court, leading the team in points and rebounds in her first varsity season.
“She can do a lot of things at an extremely high level,” North Lamar head coach Brittney Tisdell said. “She creates a lot of matchup problems because she can be such a handful for teams to deal with.”
And while Nottingham’s skills are beyond impressive, Tisdell said it’s Nottingham’s work ethic that is the most impressive.
“She’s one of those who has worked hard for everything she’s accomplished,” the coach said. “She’s put in the hours and reaped the rewards. It’s really awesome to see.”
Nottingham can score in several ways: slashing her way to the rim, pulling up from midrange and in catch-and-shoot situations. Her calling card, though, was as a sharpshooter.
Nottingham always put an emphasis on her long-range shooting, which only increased when she began working with coach Tsavonti “Tee” Daniels of Titus Basketball Academy, the travel team Nottingham played with.
“Coach Tee would work with me, having me put up hundreds of shots in an hour,” Nottingham said.
“Mylee can really shoot, and when she’s on, she’s on,” Tisdell added. “Teams need to constantly guard her, which opens everything else up. It spreads the floor and creates lanes — so her shooting ability isn’t just great in and of itself, but it’s also the ripple effect it has on the rest of the game that is huge.”
Looking back on her high school career, there are a handful of games that stick out in Nottingham’s memory as some of her best showings.
Two came in her sophomore year thanks to buzzer beaters: one against Idabel in the preseason, and another to down the arch-rival Paris Ladycats.
“That buzzer beater against Paris is probably something I’ll never ever forget,” Nottingham said with a smile.
And another game she pointed to came in her senior year, as Nottingham and her Pantherettes downed the Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards by 12 points in a game that felt far more one-sided than even that.
“I had a good game that night, but really we all did,’ she said. “I think that might be the best we’d played as a team basically ever. Everything worked that game.”
When it came time to pick a college to play at, Nottingham said she’d received interest from some schools several states away, but she wanted to stay closer to home.
That desire eventually led her to an open gym session where she played for the Austin College coaching staff, and they immediately showed interest in bringing Nottingham into the fold to play for the ’Roos.
“She told me, ‘Yeah, you’ve got a spot. Let me know if you’ve got any questions,’” Nottingham said.
After meeting more with the coaching staff and team, Nottingham knew Austin College was the perfect fit.
As she prepares to take the next step in her basketball journey, Nottingham said there are lessons she’s learned from all the coaches she’s had over the years — thanking Tisdell, Daniels and former North Lamar coach Taqoya Monds — that she’ll take with her to the next level.
“I definitely got the importance of free throws instilled in me,” she said, laughing. “But also confidence. The mentality and confidence is something they’ve all helped me with, too, and that was something Monds really stressed.”
Nottingham said she’ll miss the camaraderie and bonds formed by being a Pantherette, but said she’s excited to continue playing the sport she’s devoted so much of her life thus far to.
“Really, I’m just excited that I get to keep playing basketball,” she said. “I wasn’t ready to stop. I just love it so much.”
And when she goes to the next level, she’ll have the support of the Pantherettes behind her.
“We’re all very excited for her,” Tisdell said. “We’re already looking to see when we can go out and see her practice, maybe go to a game. But we’re all proud of her and couldn’t be happier for her.”
