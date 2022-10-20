Jaycie Proctor

Jaycie Proctor

 Courtesy, Centenary College

Former North Lamar High School and Paris Junior College volleyball star Jaycie Proctor reached a historic college milestone on Tuesday, Oct. 18 — notching the 1,000th dig of her illustrious career at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Proctor was a dual sport standout at North Lamar, playing both soccer and volleyball, before heading to PJC, where she was a leader on the Lady Dragons volleyball team.

