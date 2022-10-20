Former North Lamar High School and Paris Junior College volleyball star Jaycie Proctor reached a historic college milestone on Tuesday, Oct. 18 — notching the 1,000th dig of her illustrious career at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Proctor was a dual sport standout at North Lamar, playing both soccer and volleyball, before heading to PJC, where she was a leader on the Lady Dragons volleyball team.
Following her time at PJC, Proctor landed at Centenary where she’s experienced extreme success on the volleyball court.
During Tuesday’s match against Southern Arkansas University, Proctor nabbed her 1,000th dig.
She also was the leader on the team in total digs in the match.
She currently has 1,004 digs in her Centenary career, with 450 alone this season — leaving her in fourth place in the school record books for most digs in a single season.
