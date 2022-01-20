The Cooper Dogettes were uttler dominant on Tuesday, running past the Alba-Golden Lady Panthers 71-30.
The Dogettes built their lead on the back of some disruptive defense, forcing turnover after turnover and scoring in transition.
Presley Limbaugh and Caylee Conley led the way, with each finishing with double-doubles. Limbaugh racked up 13 points and 11 steals, while Conley finished with 13 points and 10 steals. Bayleigh George joined them in double figures with 12 points.
