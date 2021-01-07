BOGATA — It was not the ideal situation for Rivercrest. The No. 8-ranked Rebels had been out of the gym for 13 days on a Covid-19 hiatus and head coach Quincy English’s boys had one day to prepare to meet the sixth-ranked McLeod Longhorns. The Rebels took it to wire in overtime, but fell 60-56 in the last seconds.
“It was stressful. We didn’t play well Monday night against Maud,” English said. “I knew if we played like that against McLeod it would be ugly for us. I believe in our kids and knew they would show up but it was still stressful. It was a big game and I knew a lot of people would be there.”
Rivercrest came out guns blazing in the first quarter. The duo of Darrion Ricks and Zachariah Lane worked in tandem to shock the Longhorns and give the Rebels a lead from the first whistle.
The Longhorns came out in a half-court trap defense, but excellent ball-handling out front by Damian Davidson and Lane led to several easy buckets under the goal. Lane struck first blood on a put-back but McLeod answered with a long-range shot. Ricks nabbed an offensive rebound for another score and Lane procured an and-one under the goal.
It was tit-for-tat the first four minutes of the game and then the Rebs went on a run. Lane swished a 3 from the corner and Ricks followed that up with two jump shots from the free-throw line. Rivercrest led at the end of the first 15-11 with eight of those points coming from Ricks and seven from Lane.
By the opening of the second quarter, the Rebels had their confidence and pulled away for the biggest lead of the night thanks to excellent defense by Bradyn English, who nabbed several rebounds and got key stops in the paint.
Lane banked in a hook shot while Kamryn English smacked down a huge block in the corner. Ricks netted a jumper on the baseline and Kamryn English drove in to score two baskets. Ricks had one of the most impressive plays of the night when he drove the baseline, dribbled behind the back and scored in heavy traffic. Rivercrest entered the half-time locker room with a 30-25 lead.
If a do-over could be granted, the Rebels would ask for one in the third quarter. They came out flat and the Longhorns came roaring back, outscoring the Rebels 17-7. It was the only quarter in which McLeod tallied more points, but the deficit was enough to get the Rebels on the ropes. The quarter would end with Rivercrest trailing for the first time, 42-37 and struggling to stop the drive without fouling.
By the last stanza, the Rebels had most of the starting five in foul trouble. However, they dug deep and found a way to get back in the game. Bradyn English nailed a 3-pointer. Lane showed some serious athleticism as he garnered a steal, tip-toed down the sideline, and accelerated ahead of everyone for a bucket. Ricks fought hard under the goal for rebounds and added a few baskets.
Davidson used his quick hands for a steal and Kamryn English showed his basketball savvy as he found the open man for some good assists. The lead changed hands several times, as it was a back-and-forth game with it all coming down to the last shot.
With 56 seconds left and the game tied 50-50, the Longhorns held the ball out front and waited. Keldyn Schubert, McLeod’s all-state point guard, drove to take the last shot. He was challenged by Lane with good help from B. English and the shot banged off the goal to send the game
into overtime.
In overtime action, McLeod used their two-guard spread offense to score four buckets and went 4-4 at the charity stripe.
Lane ripped another trey while Kamryn English went coast-to-coast for a lay-up. With 34 seconds left on the clock and the Longhorns leading 58-56, Quincy English and the Rebels got the ball back.
The play was drawn up and was en route to being executed when Schubert tipped and swiped the ball and found himself all alone for a fast-break lay-up to put the game away 60-56 as time expired.
“I got the ball and looked at the clock and there were 18 seconds left,” Lane said. “I knew that was too much time and I didn’t want to give them the ball back. I passed it off and we got it inside but they made a good play on the ball and stole it. We’ve got Clarksville coming up and we hope to break our 14-year curse against them by getting a win.”
Ricks led the team with 20 points and six rebounds, while Lane added 18 and four rebounds, including three 3-pointers.
Kamryn English netted 11 and Bradyn English scored five points, and the two combined for eight rebounds. Rivercrest moves to 12-1 overall and 3-1 in district.
