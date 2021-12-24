Offensively, the Prairiland Patriots played well on Tuesday in their district-opening showdown with the rival Chisum Mustangs. However, they were unable to keep up with the red-hot Mustangs, who raced out to a big early lead and went on to win by 21 points, 79-58.
Right out of the gate, the Mustangs were explosive. With 3-pointers by Keaston Lawrence and Zaquavious Price and another basket by Jett Petkus all in barely a minute, Chisum had built up an 8-0 lead, forcing the Patriots to call an early timeout.
“We said we wanted to come out with better intensity, because we’d kind of been starting slow and not playing as a team the past couple of games,” Price said. “We were able to fix a lot of that tonight and kind of put on a show.”
A couple minutes later, Chisum had built up a 14-2 lead, with Prairiland’s only points coming on a pull-up jumper on the baseline by Braydan Nichols.
Before long, the Patriots were able to not only start putting points on the board, but also cut into the lead with a measured offensive attack and good ball movement. A basket by Patriot Rylan Berry cut Chisum’s lead to just six as the opening quarter neared its end, and as the two rivals headed into the second quarter, Chisum was up by seven, 22-15.
The second quarter saw the Patriots continue to cut into Chisum’s lead. A 12-4 Prairiland run saw them cut the deficit all the way down to just one point, capped off by Prairiland’s Kardadrion Coulter slashing his way to the rim and finishing an acrobatic layup to bring the score to 28-27.
Coulter was able to find ways to score all night long, draining 3-pointers, driving to the basket and scoring off offensive rebounds. In total, he finished the game with 19 points to lead his team.
“Dada is a very explosive type of player, and he’s going to have a lot of big games for us,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said. “He had one of those games tonight.”
As the two teams headed into the halftime break, Chisum led by eight, as some baskets by Petkus and Lawrence in the final minutes helped Chisum build its lead back up to a three-possession game.
All the same, the back-and-forth nature of the first two quarters had both teams ready for a thrilling finish. As it would turn out, Chisum would not let any such drama seep into the second half.
“We had that basket there to cut it down to one possession, and it seemed like we were in for a slugfest,” Weddle said. “But hats off to them. They got on a roll, and started knocking down everything.”
A corner 3-pointer by Coulter kicked the second half off and brought the two teams back to within two possessions of one another, but from there, a deluge of scoring by several Mustangs began.
“Our offense was firing because we were doing so well on defense,” Chisum coach Brian Temple said. “It’s easy for us to transition into our offensive game when our defense is clicking, and I thought we did that at a really high level tonight for the most part. And when we get out and start knocking down 3s in transition, we’re really tough to beat.”
Wood, who finished the game with 23 points, scored eight in the period, helping the Mustangs enter the fourth quarter up by 14.
The Patriots continued to execute well offensively, despite Chisum’s growing lead, with the backcourt tandem of Jameson Flatt and Braydan Nichols doing a good job directing the team’s motion offense and finding high percentage shots for themselves and their teammates.
The Mustangs’ lead crossed the 20-point threshold roughly three minutes into the fourth quarter, on a corner 3-pointer by Wood following an offensive rebound and kick-out by Lawrence.
All game long, Lawrence was able to find teammates through expert playmaking, and on several occasions was able to bring the Mustang fans to their feet with just his passing.
“Keaston has the best court vision I’ve ever coached,” Temple said. “He doesn’t need to be a big scorer to impact a game, and he understands that.”
Price, who sat out much of the third quarter in foul trouble, turned in a big fourth quarter, scoring nine points in the final frame to help stretch the lead out.
“We’ve got 13 kids on the team, and every one of them stepped up and played valuable minutes today, which was a help when a few guys got into foul trouble there,” Temple said. “Brayden (Brown) had a couple really nice baskets and gave us a boost on offense with some big blocks and Aiden (Petkus) gave us some great minutes too.”
A 3-pointer by Lawrence put Chisum up by 25 points, its largest lead of the game, with the game already well in hand.
Prairiland is a team that has made stifling defense its calling card, utilizing a full-court press and impenetrable zone defense to give opponents fits. However, against Chisum, the Mustangs had answers for every defensive scheme the Patriots threw at them.
“They’ve got senior guards who are very experienced, but also they were hitting everything they threw up,” Weddle said. “We had hands in their faces a lot of the time and they were still draining them. All you can do is say, ‘Hey, great shot.’ And that’s what happened tonight.”
In addition to Wood’s 23, Price scored 20 and Jett Petkus scored 14 to lead Chisum in double figures. Lawrence added nine, Rylan Boutwell scored seven, Brown had four and Aiden Petkus scored two.
For Prairiland, Flatt joined Coulter in double digits with 13. Nichols scored seven, Rylan Berry scored four, Tyler Maull and Gage Bankhead each had three points and Kye Wilkerson scored a pair.
“It feels really good,” Price said of starting district play off with a win over their cross-county rival. “I like playing them because it’s always a big game, I like the people over there, and it’s just always a fun game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.