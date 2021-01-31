The Detroit Lady Eagles basketball team got out to a fast start Friday night against the Linden-Kildare Lady Tigers, as they coasted to a 45-29 point victory on the team’s senior night.
Detroit’s first points would prove to be indicative of how much of the opening half would go for them. After forcing a Linden-Kildare turnover with strong defensive intensity, Braylin Craig scored on the other end after multiple attempts thanks to strong offensive rebounding.
Both the defensive intensity and the offensive rebounds would prove to be integral to Detroit building an insurmountable lead by halftime.
It was nearly six minutes into the opening quarter before Linden-Kildare scored its first points, but it only took about 15 seconds for Detroit to answer right back, and again off of a steal.
By the end of the opening stanza, the Lady Eagles led by eight, thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the corner by freshman guard Madeleine Marquez.
Marquez was on fire in the first half, scoring all but two of her game-high 14 points before halftime.
“I really think I was just able to see the open floor and see what was open,” Marquez said. “I also got some really good assists from Braylin, so I’ve got to give credit to her for that. It was just a team effort, getting out there and hustling and finding the open person.”
“Madeleine is an incredibly hard worker,” head coach Joseph Musgrove added. “Any time I open the gym up, she’s there with her dad working on her game. She’s always putting in the effort to get better, and she’s just someone who loves the game of basketball.”
The lead first reached double-digits in the opening second of the second quarter, when a steal led to yet another breakaway layup by Marquez.
Though Marquez’s hot hand paced the team, she wasn’t the only contributor. Madison Gaddis drained a dagger of a 3-pointer, CC Runels crashed the boards and scored on a putback, and the entire team contributed hustle play after hustle play.
“It was a total team effort,” Musgrove said. “Everyone played a role in getting us this win.”
By halftime, the Lady Eagles led 29-10, and the Lady Tigers had gone more than a minute without even getting a shot attempt off, so suffocating was Detroit’s defense.
In the second half, Detroit was able to take its foot off the gas a bit. As a result, it became Linden-Kildare that began snagging offensive boards, and several of the team’s third quarter points came on second chance opportunities.
“I do think we could’ve rebounded better in the second half,” Marquez said. “It all comes down to blocking out, which of course that’s easier said than done.”
Taking the court for the Lady Eagles for the first time in well over a month was post player Abi Shelby, who had been recuperating from a leg injury in the early goings of the season. One of the district’s top players in the low block when healthy, Shelby scored six points, showing flashes of some brilliant post moves.
“You could tell she was shaking off a bit of rust, but it’s great to have her back,” Musgrove said. “We’re getting healthy and peaking at just the right time.”
Detroit extended its lead to as many as 26 after Tatahlavia Rosser scored on a layup following yet another steal, though Linden-Kildare was able to bring the score back to under 20 points as the Lady Eagles rested their starters for much of the final quarter.
In addition to Marquez’s 14 points, Craig scored nine, Runels scored seven and Shelby contributed six. Gaddis scored three, Bryanna Brown scored a pair, Rosser scored two as well while grabbing a team-best seven rebounds and Kyira Scott scored one,
“It was a great win and a great senior night, and I couldn’t be prouder of this team,” Musgrove said.
