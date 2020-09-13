In a game that almost didn’t happen due to technical issues, the stomach virus and strep throat, Rivercrest Rebel and Harleton Wildcat fans got their money’s worth Friday night in Harleton.
A strong run game elevated Harleton to a 26-12 halftime lead but the Rebels launched an impressive air assault that tied the game and ended regulation in a stalemate, 26-26.
Harleton received the opening kickoff and started their first march down the field, but a Billie Merritt interception put the Rebel offense on stage.
Senior Chris Randolph had a break-out game that showcased his speed. Randolph executed the jet sweep perfectly several times but the Rebs couldn’t move past midfield. Harleton’s premier running back Tabor Childs caught a bounce to the outside and outran everyone 70 yards to paydirt.
Trailing 6-0, quarterback Will Grider found Randolph on a quick-slant where he took it 50 yards to the house to answer back and even the score.
“I like the middle of the field because it gives me a little more room to run. I felt good tonight on the sweep and was able to get to the outside,” Randolph said.
The second quarter highlighted the Wildcats’ tough runners. They were able to make two fourth-down conversions thanks to Childs bulldozing through the line and dragging Rebel defenders with him. Before the Rebs knew it, the Wildcats were in the lead 19-6.
A series of hotly contested calls led to penalties that helped put Rivercrest against the wall.
The Wildcats scored again to make it 26-12 but a huge punt return by Rebel Zane Dees and another pass to Randolph put Rivercrest in the red zone.
Grider found senior Zachariah Lane for a toe-dragging touchdown at the back of the endzone to end the half, trailing 26-12.
Coach Lance Connot is known for his half-time pep talks and adjustments and this week was no different. The Rivercrest defense determined to stop the run up the middle.
Missing all-state lineman Cole Carson and veteran starter Alexis Barrientos due to sickness, the Rebels had to dig deep and rely on some younger players to step up in a tough game.
“We were missing two of our two-way starters — we missed them physically and mentally on the team and I think that handicapped us but we had some guys step up — Ethan Taylor and Donnie Barganski who both made their first start on the offensive line stepped up tremendously. They did a great job, and I’d go to battle with those guys any night,” Connot said.
Huge hits by Atlee Roberts and a fumble recovery by Noah Altal helped keep Harleton from scoring in the second half.
The English brothers — Bradyn and Kamryn — had several open-field tackles and Eli Bivins continued to impress with his ability to get to the ball. While punters never receive much glory, it would be remiss not to mention Merritt’s amazing punts that helped pin the ‘Cats back deep in their own territory several times.
Grider kept his poise in the slot and led his troops down the field. Thanks to great blocking by Carson Whitley, Donnie Barganski, and Carson Franks the quarterback juked his way to score. The Rebels launched a comeback, 26-19. Holding the Wildcats out of the endzone, Rivercrest offense quickly moved down the field due to some great scrambling passes by Grider to Lane, Randolph, and Kirk Killian. With time ticking down, Grider threw to the corner of the endzone again where it was tipped by Killian and brought down by Lane, his second tippy-toe touchdown of the night. Freshman kicker Connor Young looked like an old pro as he split the uprights with the game-tying point.
Rivercrest held Harleton and thought they had stopped them short on a fourth down. The ball was measured four times and finally, the refs gave the ‘Cats the first down as a bewildered Rebel Nation looked on with dissatisfaction.
“When you play road games like this, it’s hard when calls don’t go your way. We talk to our kids all the time about controlling what you can control and that is our effort and our attitude. They took that to heart tonight. Several times they could have folded mentally because it felt like all the breaks were going against us. They continued to follow my word and control their effort and attitude,” Connot added.
Playing with heart, the Rivercrest defense held strong and stopped the Wildcats as the final buzzer sounded, 26-26.
Harleton got first possession in overtime and scored for the first time since the second quarter.
The kick was good and lit up the scoreboard 33-26. Grider and his army took the field ready to battle. However, as the quarterback scrambled to the right, he took a hard hit to the knee and went down.
Kamryn English was called in as the back-up but a couple of blitzes ended the game quickly, giving the Wildcats a 33-26 overtime victory.
After a district executive committee meeting and new guidelines from UIL, Rivercrest and the rest of District 6 will have an altered schedule. District play will begin a week early with the Rebels traveling to Como-Pickton, who has been quarantined for the last two weeks. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.