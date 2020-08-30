It was a tale of two halves as North Lamar dropped their season opener 49–20 in Krum on Friday night. North Lamar won the scoreboard in the second half, but it was a little too late after falling behind in the first half.
Sophomore Matthew Sandlin jump-started the Panther offense in the second half. After sitting out the first half, Sandlin carried the ball 22 times for almost 200 yards of rushing after halftime.
“He hit the field running and answered the call for us,” head coach Cooper Crowell said about Matthew Sandlin’s second half performance. “Our line was doing good in the first half. We were making holes. We just weren’t hitting them. The second he hit the field and started hitting them, it showed how well the offensive line was doing.”
It all started on the third play of the third quarter. Sandlin took the handoff from quarterback Dawson Dority and pinballed his way around the defense. Seventy-eight yards later, the sophomore was celebrating North Lamar’s first touchdown of the season.
Less than four minutes later, Sandlin found the endzone again. This time it was a six yard run. The North Lamar defense held the Bobcat offense and got the ball back near midfield. It only took the Panthers seven plays to find the end zone.
The Panthers tried to fool Krum on the opening kickoff with an onside kick. The home team was prepared and took over at midfield. Seven plays later, North Lamar found themselves down 7–0. The defense stepped up for North Lamar on the next several drives, causing a turnover on downs and recovering a fumble.
The problem came in the second quarter for North Lamar. Krum scored four touchdowns in the quarter on four possessions. One of the reasons for the offensive explosion the Bobcats enjoyed was due to the field possession battle. Of their seven possessions in the first half, only two of them started on their side of the 50 yard line.
“We have a good senior group, but we’re also playing a lot of young guys. I was concerned that was going to happen,” Crowell said when asked about the second quarter explosion from Krum.
The Panthers’ offense struggled in the first half as they only managed 30 yards of offense while turning the ball over several times. Coming out in the second half, the offense found their stride. The Bobcat defense didn’t have an answer for Sandlin’s running.
“We started to get our bearings in the game a little bit and started to figure it out,” Crowell continued. “Part of the turnovers were on me. … I shouldn’t have put a quarterback in that situation that late in the half.”
Sandlin would find the endzone one more time for North Lamar.
This time from 16 yards out with 7 seconds left in the game. Another issue that plagued both teams were penalties as both teams were flagged more than 10 times. North Lamar will travel next week as they play Canton before homecoming in two weeks.
Kickoff against Canton is at 7 p.m.
