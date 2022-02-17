Tuesday marked the latest installment of the Paris-North Lamar rivalry on the soccer field. But the game didn’t have much drama, as the Ladycats struck early in the first half and never looked back en route to a 4-0 win.
It was only a couple minutes into the game when Ashley McGuire scored the first goal for Paris, and Macey McAmis followed up not long after.
Later in the commanding opening half, McGuire added another goal and Eva Vogt chipped one in as well.
The Ladycats pressure kept up in the second half, with Vogt, McAmis, McGuire and Yulianna Medina all having near-misses in the back half of the game as well.
Despite the score, North Lamar goalie Aveonia Allen was stellar, making several diving, leaping and otherwise jaw-droppingly impressive saves.
All the while, Paris’ midfielders and defenders on the back line did a stellar job of preventing the Pantherettes from getting their own shots on goal.
“It was a total team effort tonight,” Paris head coach Haley Jetton said. “Everyone stepped up, the crowd was electric. … I feel really good about where we’re at as a team right now with the growth we’ve made so far. And the key is that we’ve done it as a team. Lots of squads have one or two great players, but I’m blessed to have 19 great players.”
The Ladycats will be at home against New Diana on Friday, while North Lamar will travel to Pittsburg.
