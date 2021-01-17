For two and a half quarters, the Chisum Mustangs hung tough with Commerce on Friday. Unfortunately, they were unable to keep pace, ultimately falling 64-47.
Things started shakily for Chisum. The Tigers started the game blazing hot from 3-point territory, scoring all 18 of their first quarter points from behind the arc.
Chisum found some balanced scoring in the first, with Jett Petkus and Espn Blyton each nailing 3-point shots of their own, and several other players contributing. At the end of the quarter, though, they trailed 18-11.
The Mustangs came out with a vengeance in the second quarter. They opened the period with six quick and unanswered points to cut the deficit to just one before Commerce responded with a basket of their own.
By the time the first half came to a close, Chisum trailed by just three.
All game long, but especially in the first half, the Mustangs found great success making their way to the charity stripe and then nailing their free throws once there.
“(Getting to the free throw line) is always a goal of ours, and one of the things we focused on these past few days was being more efficient from the free throw line,” head coach Brian Temple said. “Over the past three games we were only shooting about 46% from the line, but we did a much better job of capitalizing and knocking down free throws tonight.”
During the third quarter, however, things went south for the Mustangs. Commerce forced turnover after turnover, and quickly turned its three-point lead into a 10-point advantage.
“We valued possession and took care of the ball pretty well in the first half,” Temple said. “We didn’t do that in the second.”
In the fourth quarter, Chisum fell behind by as many as 20, but the Mustangs wouldn’t go down without a fight.
After trailing 52-32, the Mustangs cut the lead to 12, though they weren’t able to get any closer than that.
“Our guys aren’t afraid of anyone,” Temple said. “When we look to accomplish what we want to accomplish, it goes through Commerce (and) it goes through Edgewood. I thought we battled hard, and when we get another shot at them at their place, we’ll be ready.”
Chisum will be in action Tuesday at Edgewood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.