Hits were hard to come by Friday night for the Prairiland Patriots in their area round game against the Maypearl Panthers. However, hits were literally impossible to come by for the Panthers, and Prairiland took the series lead with a dramatic 1-0 victory as senior pitcher Caleb Jameson threw a no-hitter.
The first few innings went by quickly, as both teams found ways to get on base but neither had much success stringing fruitful at-bats together.
For Prairiland, a single in the first inning by Jameson, and an at-bat that saw Jameson reach on an error in the fourth were the only two baserunners Prairiland had in the first four innings. Meanwhile, over that same stretch, Maypearl had just two players reach first as well, coming on a walk and a dropped third strike.
“Maypearl is a darn good team and their pitcher is outstanding,” Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock said. “We knew this was going to be a battle. But we’re used to it; our guys are tough, they’re gritty and they were in this position last week too. … Their pitcher had a great game, but we matched him pitch for pitch.”
“We heard their guy liked to pitch away,” Jameson added. “It was a tough game, but we were able to overcome it.”
Everything seemed to be working for Jameson on the mound, who was able to pepper the strikezone with pinpoint accuracy, blowing his fastball past batters and fooling them with his breaking balls.
“I don’t think they even made good contact on the ball all game; he was that locked in,” Peacock said of his senior ace. “His bullpen on Tuesday was the best bullpen he’s thrown probably in the last two months. So I knew he was going to come out on fire today and man, did he ever.”
Twice in the game, the Patriots turned an unconventional double play, with Jameson striking out the batter followed immediately by catcher Brooks Morrison gunning down a runner attempting to steal second base.
“I just try to be alert and work as hard as I can for Caleb,” Morrison said.
The fifth inning saw Prairiland get off to a promising start, with senior Gage Bankhead leading off by ripping a sharply-hit grounder through the gap and into center field for a single. Maypearl was able to quickly get out of the inning unscathed, however, by striking out the second batter of the frame and then sending things to the sixth inning by turning a double play of their own.
It was in the sixth inning that Prairiland would find the game’s lone run. After the Maypearl pitcher retired the first two Patriot batters, Braydan Nichols was able to trot to first after being hit by a pitch. He then proceeded to steal second and third base on back-to-back wild pitches during Jameson’s at-bat. Jameson eventually got on base by drawing a walk, setting the stage for Morrison to step to the plate.
Morrison quickly found himself down 0-2 in the count, and dangerously close to squandering the team’s first opportunity with a runner in scoring position. However, after fouling off a pair, he smacked a hard ground ball into left field, allowing Nichols to score easily and sending the Prairiland faithful into a jubilant uproar.
“We go through two-strike approaches every day in practice, so I just knew to let my hands do the work and do what we do everyday,” Morrison said with a grin. “He threw me an offspeed that kind of went over the middle and came in on the inside and I turned on it right through the six hole.”
“You love to have Brooksy on your team,” Peacock said with a smile. “He’s one of the most fun kids I’ve ever coached because he’s goofy and funny and great to be around, but he’s also competitive, does a lot of things really well and is just one heck of a ball player. … It was first and third and I thought about running something sneaky to try and score a run, but I told Braydan, ‘No, we’re not going to do anything. Brooks is going to get a hit right here.’”
Maypearl’s best shot at garnering a hit came in the first at-bat of the inning, when the batter hit a sharp grounder in the four hole. However, Nichols and Jameson dashed those chances, as Nichols dove to the ground to snag the ball before it left the infield, and in one fluid motion, flipped the ball to Jameson as he ran to cover first base. Nichols’ relay beat the runner by a hair, and Jameson’s no-hitter remained intact.
“That was some pretty high-level baseball right there,” Peacock said. “Caleb anticipated to get over there, Braydan believed that he was going to get there, and then the precision from Braydan to make the throw in the absolute perfect spot. That is baseball at an extremely high level, and it’s fun to watch.”
After that, the final two outs came in short order, and Prairiland took a 1-0 lead in the area round series.
“We’ve got to come out tomorrow with the same energy,” Morrison said. “If we do that, we’ll come out on top.”
The second game of the series, played Saturday, had not concluded by press time. For full coverage of the second game between Prairiland and Maypearl, see the Tuesday edition of The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.