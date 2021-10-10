The Cooper Bulldogs took to the road Friday for their first district showdown of the year. Given how they played, though, it was clear they felt right at home in Alba against the Alba-Golden Panthers.
The Bulldogs’ offense came out firing on all cylinders, as senior quarterback Colin Ingram led methodical marches downfield for two quick touchdowns.
“The read-option worked to perfection,” head coach Rod Castorena said. “We executed really well on offense and everyone did their part. Our O-line gave our backs room to work and our slots did a great job blocking downfield.”
Ingram would find the endzone two more times during the outing, but he was far from the only Bulldog to get involved in the scoring. Younger brother Canon Ingram scored a touchdown, Markell Smith had a pair of touchdowns and Seth Goodson added one as well.
Colin Ingram was the team’s go-to option, though, finishing with 238 giant rushing yards and 70 passing yards.
“Colin just had a tremendous night,” Castorena said. “He was making good decisions, seeing the reads and he just dominated them.”
Defensively, the team was just as dominant.
“Early in the game, Alba marched all the way down and had the ball in the red zone and we stood them up and kept them from scoring with a goal-line stand,” Castorena said.
Linebackers Zach Helms and Landen Houchins were disruptive all night as well.
Later in the game, again when the Panthers seemed to be building a bit of momentum, senior Noah Ramos made a read on a pass and came away with a big interception that seemed to deflate Alba-Golden for good.
In addition to Colin Ingram’s offensive output, Smith had 106 rushing yards and Canon Ingram had 79, while Adryean Mapps had 34, Seth Goodson added 20 and Matthew Langley contributed 10.
“There are some things we need to work on, but we’re getting better each week, and that’s what’s important,” Castorena said. “These kids are hard workers and they let us coach them. They’re a young team on the whole but they’re some of the hardest workers around.”
