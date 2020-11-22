The Chisum Lady Mustangs basketball team played well against Leonard on Saturday, but were unable to fully recover from a shaky start, and the team ultimately fell 52-42.
The Leonard Lady Tigers pounced out to a big lead out of the gate, outscoring Chisum 18-4 in the opening quarter, while limiting the Lady Mustangs to just one made field goal, scored by guard Peyton Holland. Chloe Prestridge and Harmony Marsh also got on the scoreboard in the opening period, knocking down a free throw apiece.
Though the second quarter still fell in Leonard’s favor, the Lady Mustangs began to find points at a much higher clip, and heading into halftime, they trailed 32-14.
The Lady Mustangs came alive in the third quarter, led by eight points for Prestridge.
Through the second half, the Lady Mustangs outscored their opponents 28-20.
For the game, Holland had 12 points, Prestridge finished with 11, Ava Lamb had seven and Marsh contributed five.
