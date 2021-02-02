The Clarksville Blue Tigers took part in a pair of powerlifting competitions last week, and came away with good results at each.
First up was the Maud meet. Sophomore Billy Stewart shined at the competition, placing second in the 308-pound weight class. He lifted 825 total pounds, including 280 for the squat, 215 on his benchpress and 330 on a deadlift.
Also performing well at the Maud competition was McKaven Overstreet-Hurd, competing in the 165-pound weight class. He lifted 670 total pounds by squatting 200 pounds, benching 170 pounds and performing a deadlift of 300 pounds.
Then came the team’s meet at Prairiland. Stewart exceeded his previous placement, finishing first and lifting a total of 895 pounds.
Na’Quavus Caesar finished in third place in the 165-pound weight class, lifting 720 total pounds.
And in the 198-pound weight class, freshman Jonathan Olguin finished in fourth place after lifting a total of 805 pounds.
