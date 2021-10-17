The Honey Grove Warriors turned things around in the second half against Celeste on Friday, but they were unable to fully turn the tides against the Blue Devils, falling 34-14 in the district showdown.
The Blue Devils’ offense opened the game up with 21 unanswered points, and heading towards the end of the first half, it looked like Honey Grove might be heading toward the receiving end of a first-half shutout.
Any worry of that occurring were done away with in the waning moments of the second quarter, when Levi Beavers capped off a long drive with a touchdown from the goal line.
“Celeste is a very good team,” Honey Grove coach Glen Schuelke said. “They’ve got a ton of talent. They went toe-to-toe when they played (district-leading) Cooper earlier, and last week they scored over 60 points. So they’re a very talented team, and I don’t think we did bad against them.”
Beavers scored another touchdown in the third, this time on a run into the endzone from about 15 yards out.
Defensively, the Warriors did find some gems, such as a crucial interception by Jonas Butler that ultimately led to the Warriors first touchdown, and a fumble recovered by Cortney Cooper.
“This is a young team, but they’re getting better each week,” Schuelke said. “We had five freshmen out there this week. We need three district wins to get into the playoffs, and right now we’ve got one. So we realistically need to win two of our next three. It’ll be tough, but I know we can do it.”
