It was a matchup between two Red River Valley teams Tuesday when the Chisum Lady Mustangs traveled to North Lamar to take on the Pantherettes softball team, and in the end it was Chisum that came away victorious on the back of some standout defense, strong pitching and timely hitting.
The pitching set the tone early, as the first two innings saw just a pair of hits between the two teams. For Chisum, pitcher Peyton Holland induced two groundouts and got a strikeout in the first, followed by three fielder’s choices in the second.
“Peyton shook off some anxiety and pitched with a lot of command and energy,” Chisum head coach Denise Holland said. “That gave her teammates energy.”
Peyton Holland pitched a complete-game gem, only walking one batter while striking out four and giving up nine hits.
Meanwhile, North Lamar’s Claire Stewart shined as well, getting two popouts and a groundout in the first and then doing the same in the second.
The early innings also saw Chisum set the tone defensively for the rest of the game, as shortstop Brylea Marshall and second baseman Lilly Williams each made a number of heads-up plays to keep North Lamar at bay.
On one such play, with North Lamar’s Hannah Kent rounding third base on a sharply hit grounder by Danika Hueberger, Williams passed up the easy out at first base, firing the ball to catcher Hannah Ford to keep the game in a scoreless tie.
Plays such as that typified the work done by the Lady Mustang infield throughout the game.
“We didn’t have a single error all game and made some really nice plays, so they saw the fruit of that labor,” Denise Holland said.
Conversely, North Lamar was hampered by errors, committing a trio of them in the game.
The first run of the game came in the third inning, when Marshall smacked a double that brought home Hallie Miller, who reached base earlier in the inning on a leadoff single.
The bottom half of the inning featured another defensive gem from Chisum, with Williams lunging to tag out Pantherette Kate Rainey on her way to second base before rifling the ball to first baseman Maddie Shires for a double play.
The next burst of offense came in the fifth, when Ford drove home Peyton Holland with a single, followed by an error that allowed two more Chisum runs to score, making it a 4-0 game.
The Pantherettes got on the board in the sixth inning when Sloane Hill smacked a line drive double that scored Stewart. Moments later, Sydnee Bankston hit a line drive of her own, bringing home pinch runner Callie Crawford.
Chisum answered back with two more runs in the seventh inning. One came on a squeeze play when Sophia Rhea scored on a Williams bunt, and the next came on an RBI single from Shires that brought home Ford.
A sacrifice grounder in the bottom of the seventh brought North Lamar to within three runs, scoring Emma Layton, but that was as close as the Pantherettes would come.
Stewart pitched well in the loss, allowing just six hits and four walks.
With the win over the 4A Pantherettes — and having last week scored 18 runs against 4A Pittsburg — Denise Holland said her team’s confidence is very high.
“That win definitely gave them a bunch of confidence,” the head coach said. “North Lamar is a great team. They’ve got senior leadership all over the field, and they’ve got hitters that can kill you all up and down their lineup. If we can beat a team like that, I truly think we can hang with every team in our district.”
