Jaylen Wysinger had 24 points and Trey Swayzer scored six of Paris' eight points in overtime, leading Paris Junior College to a 77-74 victory on Thursday over Grayson College.
After a 2-6 start, Coach Bill Foy's team has won five of their last six games, including a 3-1 record in Region XIV play that has the Dragons in a three-way tie for first with Panola, Kilgore and Navarro in the East Division at the semester break.
Paris won despite 40 points from Grayson's Anthony Williams, who accounted for 16 of the Cougars' 29 field goals —five of them from outside the 3-point arc.
But Wysinger was hot from outside, too. Six of his seven field goals were 3-pointers. Swayzer finished with 14 points and Rodney Geter 13.
Paris led most of the first half, with Wysinger and Jordan Emory each knocking down a pair of shots from three-point land. The Dragons led 20-14, 30-23 and 33-26 before Grayson scored the last six points to trail by just 33-32 at halftime.
The Dragons went on an 8-0 run in the first three minutes of the second half for their largest lead at 41-32. Williams then led Grayson on a 9-0 run over the next three minutes, creating a 41-41 tie with 14:06 to play.
From there, the lead went back and forth for the rest of regulation, with neither team able to pull away until Wysinger hit back-to-back 3-pointers as Paris pulled away for a 67-61 lead with just under two minutes on the clock.
Grayson scored to make it 67-63 with 1:45 to play, and neither team could score in the next minute.
Paris had the four-point lead with 53 seconds to play, but turned the ball over trying to inbound the ball in front of the Paris bench with 53 seconds to play.
Eighteen seconds later, Williams connected from outside, and the Paris lead was down to 67-66.
With 0:35 on the clock, Paris held the ball to use up as much of its 30-second clock as possible before shooting, but Grayson was having none of that, fouling Wysinger eight seconds into the possession.
Wysinger missed his first free throw, then made his second one to make it a 68-66 Paris lead. Grayson worked the clock down to four seconds before sending the game into overtime with a basket close in.
Swayzer scored under the basket for a 70-68 lead 1:42 into the five-minute extra period and was fouled. He missed his free throw, so the lead stayed at 70-68.
Grayson turned it over and Paris scored for a 72-68 lead, but Williams hit a 3-ponter to make it 72-71 with 2:16 left in overtime.
Swayzer scored inside with 1:48 to play, just beating the 30-second clock, and it was 74-71 Paris.
Fifteen seconds later, Williams hit another 3-pointer of the game, tying the game.
Swayzer scored again inside with 1:03 to play, again just beating the clock, for a 76-74 Paris lead.
With 44 seconds to play, Paris got a break. Grayson threw the ball away. Paris again worked the clock, then missed a field goal attempt with 21 seconds to play.
Grayson got the rebound and, trailing by two points, let the clock go down to five seconds before going for the win on another 3-point try by Williams.
His shot hit the goal, bounced over the backboard and out of bounds with 4.9 seconds to play.
On the ensuing inbounds play, Grayson fouled Trae Johnson immediately. The clock hardly moved.
Johnson, who played high school ball for Paris High School, missed the first of two free throws and made the second, raising the Dragons' lead to 77-74 with 4.9 seconds still on the clock.
Grayson inbounded the ball and Williams got the ball and began speeding down court. Two dribbles past the midcourt line, he let loose a 3-pointer that, if successful, would send the game into a second overtime.
Williams' shot hit the rim but didn't go in.
It didn't matter, actually, because the clock moved to 0.0 an instant before the ball left his hands.
