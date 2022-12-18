jaylen wysinger.jpeg

Jaylen Wysinger had 24 points and Trey Swayzer scored six of Paris' eight points in overtime, leading Paris Junior College to a 77-74 victory on Thursday over Grayson College.

After a 2-6 start, Coach Bill Foy's team has won five of their last six games, including a 3-1 record in Region XIV play that has the Dragons in a three-way tie for first with Panola, Kilgore and Navarro in the East Division at the semester break.

