A common expression is that a person who loves what they do for a living doesn’t work a day in their life. If that’s the case, Paris head baseball coach Bill Sikes hasn’t worked a day in quite some time, as his love for the game of baseball is only matched by his love for the Paris Wildcats.
Last week, his two passions were rewarded when he earned his 300th career win.
“It’s a great feeling,” Sikes said of the accomplishment with a chuckle. “Here’s hoping the next 300 don’t take quite that long.”
An athletic child who played a number of sports growing up, Sikes — a Paris native — developed a certain affinity for baseball in particular. Some of his favorite memories from his youth involve pick-up games of baseball with other children throughout the neighborhood,
“All we ever did, every single day in the summer pretty much, was play ball,” Sikes said.
His love for the game didn’t wane with age, and Sikes became a key part of the Paris Wildcats as a high schooler.
“I tell you what, I’m Paris Wildcat blue 1,000% until the day I die,” he said.
By his junior year of high school, he said, Sikes knew that coaching was something he wanted to do for a living.
After finishing his college career, which included time playing for Paris Junior College, Sikes didn’t immediately enter the high school coaching realm, but still stayed very much involved in the local game, helping to coach teams with the Paris Optimist Club.
He eventually got the chance to pursue his dream of coaching, when he joined the coaching staff at Paris High as an assistant coach.
After working as an assistant for the Wildcats for a couple years, Sikes took his first head coaching gig for the Clarksville Blue Tigers.
Sikes said his coaching style and philosophy has been influenced by numerous coaches he’s had over the years, including former Paris coach Benton Rainey and his summer league coach Dickey Towers.
They were just two of the coaches who left an impact on him, he said. From them, he learned to instill in his players a love for the game, and an attention to the finer details of the game.
“They really taught me how important the little things are,” Sikes said. “That’s what will win you games. And it can be hard, because human nature is about wanting the big things.”
He immediately proved he had what it took to run a program, as he led the Tigers to their first playoff berth in his first year on the job.
However, Sikes is quick to deflect praise for the work he did in Clarksville.
“The foundations had already been set, and it really all comes down to the players,” he said. “They were a great group of kids and they all bought in to what we were doing.”
His first year in Clarksville would end up being his only year there, as the head coaching job had just opened up back at his alma mater that he loved so much.
“I did hate to leave Clarksville,” Sikes said. “We were excited about the next year (and) we basically had everyone coming back. But I couldn’t turn down that opportunity.”
A program with a proud tradition that includes multiple state titles and several more deep playoff runs, Sikes said it was an honor to become a part of the Paris Wildcats’ proud baseball tradition.
“The tradition is just tremendous, and it was a part of me,” he said. “What a privilege it was for me to play for the Paris Wildcat baseball team. My coaches taught me how to play right, and I’ve always tried to stress that.”
Looking back on the years he’s spent coaching the Wildcats, Sikes said each year has a number of memorable moments and wins, from upsets to comebacks to postseason victories.
“I think of our 11 bi-district titles we’ve won since I’ve been here,” Sikes said. “Because that means we were able to not just make the playoffs, but advance in them.”
For Sikes, though, the most rewarding part doesn’t come in the wins or the hardware he’s been able to add to the Wildcats’ trophy case; the most rewarding part comes in the way the game has impacted the students who play for him.
“When former students come back and tell me how much it meant playing baseball here, or tell me that I made an impact on them, that’s the best part of the job,” he said with with a smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.