The crucial district battle between the Clarksville Blue Tigers, and the league leading Maud Cardinals turned out to be no contest, as Maud dominated the game from start to finish on the Cardinals’ senior night, while posting an overpowering 62-19 home win to remain unbeaten in district play at 4-0, with just one game remaining on the schedule.
Clarksville, also has one game left, and will move to the district finale at home next Friday night against Boles with a 2-2 league mark. The Blue Tigers are 4-5 overall. Boles topped the Detroit Eagles by a 41-16 margin on Friday night, improving to 3-1 in the process.
In a few words, Maud was simply overpowering up-front, with a massive line on both sides of the football. The offensive line opened holes during the game that paved the way for the Cardinals to gain an unofficial 368 rushing yards. In all Maud produced over 400 yards of offense.
For Clarksville, Amarion Black did once again rush for more than 100 yards, as the Blue Tigers as a team were not able to manage much over 200 yards of total offense.
Behind the play of quarterback Cason Lamb and running back Tucker Sanders, the Cardinals jumped out to a 14-0 advantage with 5:03 left in the opening quarter. Lamb scored four touchdowns in the game, while Tucker picked up 190 yards on 17 carries, while adding three touchdowns.
Clarksville closed the first period gap to 14-6 when defender Lamon Bell plucked up a Cardinal fumble following a Tiger punt, and then raced 28 yards into the endzone with just over a minute remaining in the opening period. The extra point kick was blocked, leaving Maud ahead 14-6.
The fumble return marked the third straight week that Clarksville has scored a defensive touchdown by way of a fumble return. Black had made the accomplishment during the previous two ball games.
Maud would quickly respond to the Clarksville tally, with Lamb adding his second score on a 16-yard run, pushing the Cardinals to a 21-6 advantage with 28 seconds remaining in the quarter.
A beautiful 61-yard run by A’Zarrion Presley from the Clarksville 29 yard line to the Maud 10 set the stage for the Blue Tigers’ final score of the first half. Three plays later Black crossed the goal line from one yard out. The running attempt for the conversion failed, leaving Clarksville trailing 28-12.
Maud charged back, producing a pair of touchdowns to build a 42-12 halftime lead.
Still playing without several valuable team members, who are out with injuries, Clarksville fell behind by an even larger margin, as the Cardinals scored two more touchdowns in period three to move to the final frame in control 56-12.
Black had another brilliant run for Coach Jarrick Farmer’s team in the final quarter that covered 49 yards, and it was good for his second touchdown of the game, with 11:38 remaining in the game. Johnathan Olguin added the extra point kick closing the gap to 56-19, before the home team tacked on another touchdown that covered three yards with 4:05 left in the contest.
Clarksville did turn the ball over by way of fumbles on two occasions during the game, and the Tigers never really got the passing game on track.
The four teams that represent the district in the postseason are Maud, Bowie, Boles and Clarksville. However, on the final night of the season those seedings could change.
