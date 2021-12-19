The Chisum Lady Mustangs fell to 0-2 in district play Friday evening, dropping their home opener to Edgewood 58-32, as they struggled to contend with the Lady Bulldogs’ aggressive, swarming defense.
Much of the first two quarters were close and back-and-forth, as the two teams jockeyed for the lead. The Lady Mustangs built up an early 5-1 lead in the first few minutes of action thanks to strong play from guard Peyton Holland and post player Harmony Marsh, but a hot end to the quarter from Edgewood closed the first period out with the Lady Mustangs trailing 20-12.
The Lady Mustangs answered right back with a 10-2 run to open the second quarter, as Marsh, Holland and Brooklyn Atnip each played a hand in promptly erasing Edgewood’s lead and tying the game on an and-one from Holland, as she drained a layup while absorbing contact and then made the extra point at the charity stripe.
For the game, Holland finished with 17 points, a team high.
“Peyton is such a dynamic player, you never know how she’s going to finish a drive off, and it’s exciting to see,” Chisum head coach Will Smith said with a chuckle. “You never know if she’s going to get by her defender with a euro step or pull up for a little floater or jump shot, or just power her way through the defender.”
Marsh scored nine in the game, and made her presence felt in more ways than one, as she not only produced offense for the team, but stellar defense as well.
In total, Marsh swatted eight Edgewood shots away, making them work for everything in the paint.
“She’s our anchor down there for sure,” Smith said. “Her timing is so good that opposing teams really have a hard time doing anything against her.”
After tying the game, however, Edgewood responded in a big way, and closed the first half out on a 13-0 run to enter the halftime locker room up 35-22.
Throughout the game, the Lady Bulldogs’ defense gave Chisum fits, as traps and aggressive ball pressure led to several Edgewood steals.
And their ability to recover on defense also proved to be imposing, as several of Chisum’s steals and would-be fast break baskets were thwarted when an Edgewood defender would chase down the Lady Mustang on the fast break to block the shot or poke the ball out of bounds.
“They do a good job of applying pressure, but one of the things I told the girls all week was that they have to embrace that press and you can’t freak out,” Smith said. “There at the beginning, we were pretty much handling it with no problem, but then as the game wore on, we got in our own heads and started rushing, and that’s when we started turning the ball over a lot more.”
In addition to Holland and Marsh, Atnip scored five points and Madison Todd added a point.
