After two weeks of quarantine, you would expect the North Lamar Panthers to show signs of rust. There were definitely signs of it Friday night but, at times, you couldn’t tell North Lamar had been quarantined in their 21–0 loss at Wills Point.
The offensive side of the ball showed the most rust, as the Panthers were held scoreless for the first time all season and gained less than 100 yards of offense. The defense, however, stepped up for the Panthers.
It started on the first drive of the game. Wills Point took the opening kickoff and got stopped at the North Lamar 35 on a fourth down play. It was the first of several stops for the defense.
All in all, North Lamar stopped the Tiger offense on five different fourth down plays. This includes twice inside the ten yard line of North Lamar. On the second drive of the game, Wills Point took over near midfield. After some huge stops and a couple of holding penalties, the Tigers faced a third down and 31 from deep in their own territory. The offense, however, was bailed out on a pass interference penalty that gave them new life.
After marching down the field, Wills Point faced a fourth and four from the six yard line. North Lamar’s defense held their ground and didn’t give up a yard, turning it over on downs. That wasn’t the only time North Lamar stopped Wills Point inside the ten yard line.
In the third quarter, trailing 14–0, Wills Point marched down to the one yard line. Facing a fourth and goal from the one yard line, the Panther defense stopped the Tigers on a quarterback run up the middle.
Besides the five fourth down stops, the Panthers also showed out on special teams. On the first drive in the third quarter, Wills Point faced a fourth down near midfield. Lining up for a punt, the Tigers decided to run a fake punt. The North Lamar defense, once again, stepped up and made the play to stop Wills Point.
The next Wills Point punt attempt had similar results. This time, though, the Tigers actually tried the punt. Carter Renfro got a good jump off the snap and rushed up the middle to block the Tiger punt. North Lamar recovered and took over at the 28 yard line of Wills Point. Unfortunately the Panther offense couldn’t take advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.