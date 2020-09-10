When it comes to high school football in the state of Texas, few teams are as imposing as the Pleasant Grove Hawks, the defending 4A state champions who are laden with college-level talent. Currently ranked second among all 4A teams, the Hawks will travel to Wildcat Stadium on Friday to take on Paris.
“We know it’s going to be a challenge, but that’s why we schedule these games — to be challenged,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “With the players they have, they should win state again this year.”
Hohenberger pointed to a cadre of Pleasant Grove players the coaching staff has identified as impact players to watch out for. Chief among them is 6’7” defensive end Landon Jackson, who has already committed to play collegiately for LSU.
Hohenberger said defensive end Torey Phillips and running back Nick Martin are other talented players the Hawks have as well.
“These are talented, D1-level kids,” he said. “But I can tell you that we aren’t going to back down. We’re going to play with a fourth quarter mindset that if we execute, we can be in a good position down the stretch.”
Offensively, the Hawks are based out of a wing-T formation, which allows them to run reverses and running plays to great effect, as well as make passing plays up the middle.
The Wildcats themselves will run a variation of the wing-T offense, the slot-T, which has become a trademark of the team under Hohenberger’s leadership.
Paris will look to it’s rushing corps of Zy’kius Jackson, KD Washington, Lyric Tredwell and others for much of its yardage. If quarterback Luke Hohenberger can get the passing game going as well, it will make the Wildcat offense all the more potent.
In last Friday’s win over Celina, the junior QB was able to make the passing game a viable threat to great effect, completing eight of 17 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Hohenberger noted that after taking on the Hawks and sixth-ranked Midlothian Heritage next week, things likely won’t get any easier in district play, as District 7-4A D1 has a reputation for being one of the most competitive districts in the 4A classification.
“In Week 10 we play Argyle, and they just beat Pleasant Grove last week,” Hohenberger said. “Our goal is to grow every week and be a better team in Week 10 than we are in Week 3, and put ourselves in that position.
“We’re not afraid and we won’t back down. We’re going to play Paris Wildcat football which means playing wide open and giving everything we’ve got.”
The Paris-PG game is far from the only game in the Red River Valley, however.
North Lamar will have its first home game of the year against Community. Two Red River Valley teams — Chisum and Honey Grove — will face each other in Honey Grove. The Prairiland Patriots will look to continue their hot start to the season when they take on Como-Pickton at home. Rivercrest will be on the road taking on Harleton. Clarksville will travel to Tom Bean. And in Oklahoma, Hugo will be at home against Kingston.
